Dylan Dreyer's 2019 Kentucky Derby Look Was A Total Hot Mess

"Today" and NBC News host Dylan Dreyer helped host the Kentucky Derby for her 12th year running in 2025. The world's biggest horse race draws in a massive crowd of over 150,000 people, but the most exciting two minutes in sports is not just about the horses. The annual race held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is equally known for its high-fashion looks that include elaborate, custom-made hats that stun the crowd. While the celebrities and elite guests walk the red carpet to impress, that is especially true for Dreyer after hosting the event for over a decade.

Dreyer's iconic Kentucky Derby looks are always a topic of conversation as she tries to outdo herself each year. Usually donning bright and floral patterns, she has offered some of the most eye-catching styles at the racing event. However, she will forever be haunted by her 2019 Derby look that was less than flattering. Even Dreyer's killer legs couldn't save this awful outfit, which included a bright coral hat that did not match the colors of her light blue dress. The outfit looked sloppy and thrown together last minute, deprived of the charm and elegance usually expected from her event looks.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

On her 2019 Instagram post debuting her Derby look on the red carpet, users were quick to point out the poorly coordinated outfit. "Hat is bad! But you always look great," one user commented. "Not my favorite dress love the 1st one," someone admitted. "Nah. Not a fav," another candidly wrote in the comment section. Dreyer also shared a second Instagram post in the outfit alongside NFL stars Tom Brady and Von Miller, where Brady caught strays for his own derby look. "He looks like Jim Carey as Cuban Pete in The Mask!" a user commented.