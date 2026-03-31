News Anchors With The Most Inappropriate Wardrobes

Long gone are the days when news anchors were simply responsible for reporting the news. In the modern age of influencers, news anchors are also expected to carve out a social media image and brand for themselves — and look good while doing it. "You have a brand, and it's not just the graphics or the content. It's also the expectation of the visuals on the talent," Audrey Mansfield, a visual stylist appearance coach for NBC-owned stations, told Variety in 2016 about the ever-changing landscape for newscasters. "The look of local news doesn't exist anymore. Just the content is local. The audience expects talent to look like they're at network level, even if they don't have the same budget or the same help," she added.

Unfortunately, even some of the top anchors from the top networks are still missing the mark miserably — especially in terms of their inappropriate wardrobes. Let's discuss, shall we?