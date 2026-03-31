News Anchors With The Most Inappropriate Wardrobes
Long gone are the days when news anchors were simply responsible for reporting the news. In the modern age of influencers, news anchors are also expected to carve out a social media image and brand for themselves — and look good while doing it. "You have a brand, and it's not just the graphics or the content. It's also the expectation of the visuals on the talent," Audrey Mansfield, a visual stylist appearance coach for NBC-owned stations, told Variety in 2016 about the ever-changing landscape for newscasters. "The look of local news doesn't exist anymore. Just the content is local. The audience expects talent to look like they're at network level, even if they don't have the same budget or the same help," she added.
Unfortunately, even some of the top anchors from the top networks are still missing the mark miserably — especially in terms of their inappropriate wardrobes. Let's discuss, shall we?
Ginger Zee is wild for animal print
In her 2016 interview with Variety, visual stylist Audrey Mansfield was abundantly clear that animal print was an absolute no-no for on-air news anchors. Sadly, it appears Ginger Zee never got the memo. Over the years, Zee has appeared on "Good Morning America" in a plethora of downright hideous animal prints.
Never forget that Alice + Olivia snake skin suit she sported in August 2019. Or that leopard print disaster of a dress she wore on camera in September 2021. Go ahead and file those under inappropriate outfits we can't believe Zee has worn.
Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth violated the United States Flag Code
Long before President Donald Trump crowned Pete Hegseth as the "Secretary of War," arming him with an iPhone and a Signal app, Pete spent his days co-hosting "Fox and Friends Weekend," all while wearing a plethora of terrible, no good, very bad suits along with equally bizarre accessories, including "Fox Nation" belt buckles and "Fox News Channel" Christmas sweaters and American flag cowboy hats, oh my! "I have a three-flag minimum rule, here," he once told his Instagram followers in a video, while boasting about his patriotic fashion sense.
Unfortunately for Pete, however, many patriotic citizens weren't amused with his star-spangled style — which just so happened to be a flagrant violation of the United States flag code, which prohibits the use of the American flag as clothing. "So patriotic! I especially like your US flag underwear and red, white and blue dirt trapper welcome mat. And it's amazing that all of Pentagon war plans fit in Jenny's purse. It has to be Russian made," one Instagram user commented on a photo of Pete and his wife, Jenny Hegseth, posing for a photo while wearing a flag-lined suit jacket and American flag-inspired stiletto pumps, respectively. (File that one under weird things about the Hegseths' marriage.)
Rachel Campos-Duffy nearly had a wardrobe malfunction
Rachel Campos-Duffy first caught the public's attention when she was cast on "The Real World: San Francisco." But now she's catching everyone's eye on "Fox and Friends" for sporting some on-air outfits that fly in the face of the good-girl conservative persona she's carved out for herself.
Fried fish over fried chicken?
Is @willcain right? Or does he deserve @PeteHegseth's ridicule?
(Poll below) pic.twitter.com/US1M8aoauc
— The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) February 24, 2024
In February 2024, Campos-Duffy was caught smack dab in the middle of a spirited debate between Will Cain and Pete Hegseth over fried catfish vs. fried chicken. Unfortunately for Campos-Duffy, she was seemingly too busy using the papers on her lap as a shield to prevent a wardrobe malfunction from her ultra-short dress to pay the Southern comfort food discourse any mind. Phew. That was a close one.
Emily Compagno loves to show off her assets
Fox News legal analyst and co-host Emily Compagno is known for her scantily clad on-air looks. But don't just take our word for it. In April 2024, Compagno sent many tongues wagging when she appeared on Fox News dressed in a tight leather minidress that barely reached her mid-thigh. Alas, Compagno didn't stop there — opting to pair the tight little leather number with a pair of sky-high leopard-print stilettos. "Great legs. This is the main reason why The Five continues to thrive," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Best legs in the news!"
Dylan Dreyer's leggy leather look got everyone talking
NBC's Dylan Dreyer has also been accused of wearing some scandalous outfits on-air. In June 2024, she got viewers everywhere talking when she stepped on the set of NBC's "Today" show in an edgy, body-hugging black leather mini skirt that was giving less morning meteorologist and more femme fatale. "No one is watching the weather," one TikTok user commented on a video featuring Dreyer presenting the weather in the aforementioned not-suitable-for-work skirt. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Is it weather or leather?" (We'll let you be the judge.)
Kaitlan Collins left little to the imagination at a prestigious awards event
While CNN's Kaitlan Collins once described her style as "professional, classic, and crisp," during an interview with Marie Claire, others have used decidedly different adjectives to describe her on-air wardrobe. In December 2024, Collins turned up at the Kennedy Center Honors wearing a barely-there black and white mini dress complete with s
paghetti angel hair straps. "Dont really like the dress," one Instagram user sniped under a photo Collins posted featuring herself in the dress. As the old saying goes, you win some, you lose some.
Ainsley Earhardt pushes the limits in her leggy looks
Fox News' golden girl Ainsley Earhardt is perhaps best known for her hosting gig on "Fox and Friends." Alas, it's her penchant for body-hugging mini dresses that really gets people talking. Never forget all the times that Earhardt showed off her killer legs on-air, like in that super-short, red-hot number she wore on the show in September 2025. Or in December 2022, when she opted for a hot pink halter-style mini dress with a plunging neckline to boot, while interviewing her friend and bible study partner, author and speaker Megan Alexander.