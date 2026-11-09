What Happened To Diane Von Fürstenberg's Royal First Husband?

Diane von Fürstenberg is known to many as the iconic designer who pioneered the wrap dress, but she was also a princess once. Her first husband, Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, came from a German noble family, and while they divorced in the '80s, they remained close. Tragically, however, he died when he was in his 50s.

Diane and Egon met when they were economics students at the University of Geneva and married in 1969. Sadly, the fact that Diane was Jewish meant there was significant pushback from the family, and she wrote in "Diane: A Signature Life" that even though their wedding reception had welcomed a whopping 500 guests, her father-in-law was pressured by the head of the family to refuse to attend it.

Disapproval or not, Diane and Egon would go on to become one of the most glamorous couples of the 1970s, even earning the title of "this week's couple of the year" from New York Magazine in February 1973. Unfortunately, in "Diane: A Signature Life," Diane wrote of the magazine profile, "That article would bring about the beginning of the end of our marriage." In particular, Diane mentioned that Egon's flippant comments in the profile about infidelity had broken her heart, but that she had pretended to be fine with it. "I continued to smile and act cool," she wrote. The couple separated in 1972, but wouldn't officially divorce until nearly a decade later. Through it all, they remained very close friends, and in 1981, Egon told People, "Our friendship is forever." That remained so for many years, even after marrying his second wife, Lynn Marshall, and he and his ex would continue to be in one another's lives right until he passed away in 2004.