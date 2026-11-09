What These Once-Beloved Law & Order: SVU Stars Are Doing Since Leaving The Show
Many actors have come and gone on "Law & Order: SVU" since it first aired on NBC in 1999. In 2019, the show made television history as the longest-running live-action primetime series in the U.S., and it has only furthered that record ever since. After nearly three decades on television, the crime drama has created some of the biggest names in the business. Many of these stars can still be seen on new episodes of "Law & Order: SVU," while some cast members are now enjoying life outside of the 16th Precinct.
Given the length of the show's historic run, there have also been several tragic real-life events among the "Law & Order: SVU" cast that shook up its roster of talent. Some of the show's stars have even passed away, including long-time cast member Richard Belzer in February 2023, after portraying detective John Munch in over 300 episodes. Joanna Merlin, Ned Eisenberg, and Andre Braugher were also among several minor cast members who passed during the course of the show.
However, not every actor left "Law & Order: SVU" on a sad note. Some of the show's brightest stars have experienced overwhelming success in their careers or personal lives since they wrapped filming on the crime series. From Diane Neal's big international move to Dann Florek's latest projects, here is what some of the most beloved "Law & Order: SVU" castmates have been up to since their departures from the crime series.
Tamara Tunie is thriving in her new daytime soap opera
Tamara Tunie may be known as Dr. Melinda Warner to fans of "Law & Order: SVU," but she has an extensive catalogue dating back to the '80s. She depicted the medical examiner on the popular crime show for over 20 years and over 200 episodes. Her run on the series began in 2000 during Season 2, and she remained a regular cast member from Season 7 to Season 13. She then appeared as a recurring cast member until her last appearance in 2021. While it has been years since her character graced the screen in "Law & Order: SVU," she more recently reprised her character several times for "Law & Order: Organized Crime" from 2024 to 2025.
While fans may miss her in the crime franchise, they can still catch Tunie in a variety of projects across film and television. Since her departure, she has appeared in movies including the 2022 biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and the 2025 drama film "Looking Through Water." She even tried her hand at voice acting in the 2025 animated Pixar film "Elio."
Now, Tunie is enjoying overwhelming success starring as Anita Dupree in the CBS daytime soap opera "Beyond the Gates." The drama premiered in February 2025 and already has over 200 episodes. The show earned a staggering 15 nominations at the 2026 Daytime Emmys in its first year, setting a record for a new soap opera. In an October 2026 interview with Gold Derby, she shared her reaction to the news, including her nomination in the best lead actress category. "I'm thrilled for my show. I'm thrilled for the 15 nominations that we received, and I'm thrilled for my other castmates. We've all been working so hard, and it's great to be recognized," she said.
Danny Pino is looking forward to The Magnificent Seven
Danny Pino made a splash on "Law & Order: SVU" when he joined the cast in 2011 as Detective Nick Amaro during Season 13. After just four successful years on the show, his character was shot and decided to retire in the Season 16 finale that aired in 2015. According to the show's executive producer Warren Leight, Pino's departure was a mutual decision. "Amaro's character is at a real dead end with the NYPD," Leight told Entertainment Weekly in a May 2015 interview at the time. "It was interesting to acknowledge the reality of the way his behavior — however well-intentioned and however he's trying to turn it around — has painted himself into a corner." In 2021, Pino reprised his role for a single episode in Season 23.
Since exiting the crime series, Pino has remained busy as an actor, writer, and director. He made his directorial debut in 2022 in the crime TV series "Mayans M.C.," where he also played the character Miguel Galindo from 2018 to 2023. Shortly after, he wrote and directed the 2023 short "Unión de Reyes" and voice acted in the "Princess of South Beach" podcast. In June 2026, he was announced as part of the cast for the MGM+ series "The Magnificent Seven."
Even though his "Law & Order: SVU" days are behind him, Pino still shows up and supports his former castmates from the show. In June 2026, he attended Mariska Hargitay's Broadway debut in "Every Brilliant Thing." "How do you celebrate someone who faces challenges with courage, talent, humor, playfulness, intelligence, focus, tenacity, spontaneity and grace? You show up to witness it, be moved and cheer them on! ¡Brava! @therealmariskahargitay," he captioned the Instagram post with his former co-star.
Diane Neal left television and moved to Israel
In her longest run on television, Diane Neal played Casey Novak on "Law & Order: SVU" from 2001 to 2012. She portrayed the fictional assistant district attorney for over 100 episodes until her character left the SVU in Season 9. A few years later, she made a handful of appearances in Season 12 and 13 before leaving the role for good. After saying goodbye to the show, the actor appeared in various film and television projects over the next decade. In 2021, Neal promoted her TV movie "Circle of Deception," which also starred her former "Law & Order: SVU" castmate Tamara Tunie.
In 2022, Neal stepped away from her acting career and moved to Israel in 2023 following the passing of her father during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I love Israel, and I have always been a Zionist. And I believe that the State of Israel is necessary and it should exist," she told The Jerusalem Post in a June 2023 interview. "For me, the better place to be is in Israel. I am feeling incredibly happy to be here, incredibly grateful to be here. Believe it or not, I feel safe here and definitely safer." Now, Neal works with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry as a special envoy and ambassador who helps others immigrate to Israel.
In a March 2026 interview with The Jerusalem Post, Neal discussed what it was like to leave television behind for her new life in the Middle East. "Life in Israel isn't easy, but it's worthwhile," she shared. After adjusting to her big move, Neal finally returned to the screen in the 2026 war film "Jerusalem '67," which follows a woman caught in combat in Jerusalem.
Dann Florek continues to act in his late 70s
Just like his co-star Mariska Hargitay, Dann Florek was one of the original "Law & Order: SVU" cast members. He portrayed unit leader Captain Donald "Don" Cragen for over 25 years, which made him one of the most beloved characters on the show. That is why fans were surprised when his character was suddenly killed off in September 2025 during the first episode of Season 27. The actor also did not see his own character's demise coming, and he has since been outspoken about his disappointment in how his iconic role came to an end.
In November 2025, Florek appeared on the "Tis Yourself Podcast" and discussed his unexpected departure from the series. "That was kind of a surprise, out of the blue," the star said. "But I guess the good thing about that to me is the outpouring of everybody, fans, how much they really enjoyed the character, and they would point out their favorite episodes and things like that. And [they shared] a lot of things that I had forgotten about, but it was kind of heartwarming — bittersweet but heartwarming to see how people responded to that."
When discussing the future of his career on the podcast, he revealed that theater work may still be in the cards for him. "I keep looking for something a little more eccentric or new or maybe something like totally different from anything I've done," he said. A year after leaving the "Law & Order" franchise, Florek continued to act in his late 70s. He starred in the 2026 comedy crime thriller "Chili Finger" starring Judy Greer, Sean Astin, and Bryan Cranston. He also appeared in an episode of the hit HBO series "The Pitt" in 2026.