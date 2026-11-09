What These Once-Beloved Law & Order: SVU Stars Are Doing Since Leaving The Show

Many actors have come and gone on "Law & Order: SVU" since it first aired on NBC in 1999. In 2019, the show made television history as the longest-running live-action primetime series in the U.S., and it has only furthered that record ever since. After nearly three decades on television, the crime drama has created some of the biggest names in the business. Many of these stars can still be seen on new episodes of "Law & Order: SVU," while some cast members are now enjoying life outside of the 16th Precinct.

Given the length of the show's historic run, there have also been several tragic real-life events among the "Law & Order: SVU" cast that shook up its roster of talent. Some of the show's stars have even passed away, including long-time cast member Richard Belzer in February 2023, after portraying detective John Munch in over 300 episodes. Joanna Merlin, Ned Eisenberg, and Andre Braugher were also among several minor cast members who passed during the course of the show.

However, not every actor left "Law & Order: SVU" on a sad note. Some of the show's brightest stars have experienced overwhelming success in their careers or personal lives since they wrapped filming on the crime series. From Diane Neal's big international move to Dann Florek's latest projects, here is what some of the most beloved "Law & Order: SVU" castmates have been up to since their departures from the crime series.