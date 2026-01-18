Tragic Details About The Cast Of Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay has starred on "Law & Order: SVU" since 1999. Hargitay's character, Detective Olivia Benson, is the beating heart of the procedural, which earned her eight consecutive Emmy nominations and a win in 2006. Hargitay's onscreen success has been a silver lining to a particularly difficult past. Her troubles started at the tender age of three years old, when she lost her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield, in a fatal car accident; Hargitay was in the back seat, lodged beneath the passenger seat after the wreck. However, her grief was compounded by the conflicting emotions she held about her late mother's bombshell image. "I just wanted my mom to be like the other moms," Hargitay admitted to Vanity Fair in May 2025. "Like, why are you always in a bathing suit? ... I just wanted a maternal mother image."

While Hargitay was eventually able to reconcile her conflicting emotions about her late mother and produce a documentary, "My Mom Jayne," which honored her life and legacy, she endured more troubles later in life. Unfortunately, the beloved star walked the same path as the fictional characters she seeks justice for on "Law & Order: SVU." Hargitay was the victim of rape. "That was my own parallel journey with shame and not wanting to carry that anymore," she revealed to Vanity Fair about the incident involving a friend.

Hargitay delved deeper into her tragic encounter in a personal essay for People. She spoke about the bond she's built with "SVU" fans, who find the sensitive material cathartic. "Survivors who've watched the show have told me I've helped them and given them strength," she said. "But they're the ones who've been a source of strength for me."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).