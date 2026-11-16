No, Not Calista Flockhart: Rob Lowe Spills His Favorite Onscreen Kiss Partner
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Rob Lowe and Calista Flockhart (seen above) may have years' worth of onscreen romance thanks to the ABC series "Brothers & Sisters," but none of those scenes topped the former's list of best on-camera kisses. Instead, the one Lowe doesn't even hesitate to call his most memorable happened decades earlier, when he co-starred with German actor Nastassja Kinski in the 1984 film "The Hotel New Hampshire." Lowe was 19 when he shot the film, which also featured Jodie Foster. Kinski was three years older. "I was definitely scared. I was very, very scared," he said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in September 2026.
The young actor was fatally intimidated by Kinski, who was also a model. "At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I had certainly ever seen," he said. Besides her beauty, Kinski was pretty well-accomplished already at just 22. By then, she had starred in Roman Polanski's "Tess," in Francis Ford Coppola's "One from the Heart," and Marcello Mastroianni's "Stay as You Are." Her most memorable film, "Paris, Texas," was about to come out, too.
Lowe had pretty good reasons to feel intimidated, even though Kinski played a deeply insecure woman who spent her days hiding underneath a bear costume. As it turns out, that wasn't that far from reality. After being abandoned by her father and becoming financially responsible for her mother at age 12, Kinski had no tools to develop a healthy sense of self-worth. "I've had such low self-esteem," she told The Telegraph in 2001. She certainly knew how to hide it.
Rob Lowe cheated on Melissa Gilbert with Nastassja Kinski
Rob Lowe may have been intimidated to kiss Nastassja Kinski, but he must have gotten over it quickly; the two went on to have a fling while shooting "The Hotel New Hampshire" in Montreal, Canada. The only problem was Lowe was in a relationship with Melissa Gilbert. In her 2009 memoir "Prairie Tale," Gilbert detailed having a feeling he might have fallen for his co-star. "All signs pointed to one reason, and I started to freak out about Nastassja. In person, she was gorgeous. I could only imagine her effect on Rob," she wrote (via Us Weekly).
In her attempts to put her worries to rest, Gilbert ended up discovering her sixth sense had been right. After a series of attempts to reach Lowe by phone at his hotel, the operator finally decided to break it to her. "She paused. She must have thought long and hard about what to do because a moment later she sighed and said, 'Miss Gilbert, shall I ring Miss Kinski's room?'" "The Little House on the Prairie" star recalled. She flew out to confront him, only to catch him all smitten with Kinski.
Lowe and Gilbert broke up, though they later reconciled. While Lowe has never directly addressed the messy celebrity scandal of the '80s, he has been outspoken about his wild years. Lowe went to rehab at 26 and turned his life around, but he has learned to be kind to his past self. "I wouldn't wish it [the attention] on anybody," he told The Guardian in 2009. "It's confusing when you're young and you don't really know your own identity."