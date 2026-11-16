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Rob Lowe and Calista Flockhart (seen above) may have years' worth of onscreen romance thanks to the ABC series "Brothers & Sisters," but none of those scenes topped the former's list of best on-camera kisses. Instead, the one Lowe doesn't even hesitate to call his most memorable happened decades earlier, when he co-starred with German actor Nastassja Kinski in the 1984 film "The Hotel New Hampshire." Lowe was 19 when he shot the film, which also featured Jodie Foster. Kinski was three years older. "I was definitely scared. I was very, very scared," he said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in September 2026.

The young actor was fatally intimidated by Kinski, who was also a model. "At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I had certainly ever seen," he said. Besides her beauty, Kinski was pretty well-accomplished already at just 22. By then, she had starred in Roman Polanski's "Tess," in Francis Ford Coppola's "One from the Heart," and Marcello Mastroianni's "Stay as You Are." Her most memorable film, "Paris, Texas," was about to come out, too.

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Lowe had pretty good reasons to feel intimidated, even though Kinski played a deeply insecure woman who spent her days hiding underneath a bear costume. As it turns out, that wasn't that far from reality. After being abandoned by her father and becoming financially responsible for her mother at age 12, Kinski had no tools to develop a healthy sense of self-worth. "I've had such low self-esteem," she told The Telegraph in 2001. She certainly knew how to hide it.