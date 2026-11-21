Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have experienced all the stages of parenthood. The proud parents of five have entered the empty-nesting phase, with Drake Gaines and Ella Gaines all grown up and off at college, while still caring for young Crew Gaines, born in 2018. As for their third baby, in the fall of '26, Duke Gaines started his senior year of high school, meaning Joanna had to start preparing her mama heart for another one to leave the nest. This all may sound crazy to "Fixer Upper" fans, who remember the Gaines children as itty-bitty things.

Born in May 2008, Duke celebrated his 18th birthday in 2026. He's an adult, folks. And he's done a whole lot of growing up in front of our eyes, even if it feels like we blinked and, bam, he became Chip's clone. While Chip and Joanna are pretty protective of their kids and avoid sharing much of them on social media, they have given us snippets here and there. Most of them hide or partially hide their faces, but they show a clear timeline of Duke's height transformation over the years.

Besides, Duke is his own person now and has become more vocal in his local baseball community. In an October 2025 video that Baseball Alliance shared on Instagram, he discussed his love for the sport and plans for the future — while also hyping up a little brotherly rivalry with Drake, who plays ball in college. "I would do well against him," Duke teased. Duke is definitely no longer the boy we remember from Chip and Joanna's HGTV days.