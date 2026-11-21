Duke Gaines' Full Height Transformation Is So Impressive
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have experienced all the stages of parenthood. The proud parents of five have entered the empty-nesting phase, with Drake Gaines and Ella Gaines all grown up and off at college, while still caring for young Crew Gaines, born in 2018. As for their third baby, in the fall of '26, Duke Gaines started his senior year of high school, meaning Joanna had to start preparing her mama heart for another one to leave the nest. This all may sound crazy to "Fixer Upper" fans, who remember the Gaines children as itty-bitty things.
Born in May 2008, Duke celebrated his 18th birthday in 2026. He's an adult, folks. And he's done a whole lot of growing up in front of our eyes, even if it feels like we blinked and, bam, he became Chip's clone. While Chip and Joanna are pretty protective of their kids and avoid sharing much of them on social media, they have given us snippets here and there. Most of them hide or partially hide their faces, but they show a clear timeline of Duke's height transformation over the years.
Besides, Duke is his own person now and has become more vocal in his local baseball community. In an October 2025 video that Baseball Alliance shared on Instagram, he discussed his love for the sport and plans for the future — while also hyping up a little brotherly rivalry with Drake, who plays ball in college. "I would do well against him," Duke teased. Duke is definitely no longer the boy we remember from Chip and Joanna's HGTV days.
Duke Gaines was a big toddler
Before they were massive HGTV stars, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines were local businesspeople trying to balance work and parenthood. When they shot to fame, they were already parents to four, so fans didn't get many opportunities to see Drake Gaines and the oldest kids as babies. But in 2024, Joanna shared a throwback from 2010, when she hauled all four kids to the mall for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Sitting on his mom's right hip, Drake, who wasn't yet 2, was a pretty big toddler compared to his 3-year-old sister, Ella Gaines, on Joanna's left hip.
Duke Gaines was 6 when Chip and Joanna purchased the Silos
In 2014, when Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines purchased the property that would become the famous Magnolia Market at the Silos, Duke Gaines was a cute little blond 6-year-old who was nearly the same height as his older sister, Ella Gaines. He also reached his big bro Drake Gaines' shoulders. To celebrate a Silos Baking Co. milestone, Joanna shared a picture in June 2026 that showed her kids on the property with Chip. Dressed in a blue button-down tucked into his jeans with camo Crocs on his feet, Duke looked like the cutest little Texan.
Duke Gaines was dad Chip's mini at 11
In July 2019, Joanna Gaines shared a little snippet of her family life and traditions in a carousel featuring a favorite hobby. The Gaineses take their puzzles seriously, going so far as to make it into a boys vs. girls competition. In one of the pictures, Duke Gaines sits at a round table with his side to the camera, showing that he had grown to be a long-legged 11-year-old. Across from him is Chip Gaines, who is also captured in profile. By this point, it was evident Duke was growing up to be his dad's little mini.
Duke Gaines had passed Chip's shoulder height by age 13
August 6, 2021, was "bring your kid to work day" for the Gaineses. So, a 13-year-old Duke Gaines faithfully walked behind his dad as they entered a dilapidated house, where they were about to find a random casket. On Instagram, Chip Gaines shared a video of the father-son moment, showing that Duke had passed his shoulder height. But also, let's give a shoutout to Duke for handling the crazy day like a pro, as seen in the picture on the right. "Sorry about that Duke!" Chip captioned the post.
Duke Gaines hit a growth spurt before 2023
There is nothing like children to make us feel the passage of time. In April 2023, Joanna Gaines shared an Instagram clip in which she captured special moments from her family trip to South Korea, her mother's homeland. In one take, Duke Gaines, who was just a month shy of his 15th birthday, walks ahead of his two brothers, Drake Gaines and Crew Gaines, showing that he must have hit a growth spurt right around then. He looks so grown up here, compared to just two years earlier!
Duke Gaines appeared to reach Joanna's height in 2025
In a June 2025 Instagram video that made the hearts of boy moms everywhere explode, Joanna Gaines shared a mother-son bonding moment: making jam together. At the start of the video (seen above on the left), Joanna and Duke Gaines, then 17, stand up facing each other across a table as they cut the stems off strawberries. While they're both slightly hunched over, they appear to be about the same height. Later in the clip, they cut peaches on a kitchen island, showing Duke may be slightly taller than Joanna, who stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches.
Duke Gaines grew into an athlete like Chip
Duke Gaines plays baseball, something Chip Gaines had dreamed of doing professionally before switching careers. In 2025, Duke expressed a desire to keep playing for as long as he can and follow in his older brother Drake Gaines' footsteps as a college player, and his dad couldn't be more proud. In January 2026, Chip included a picture of Duke on the pitcher's mound in an Instagram post he created as an ode to the sport. It's unclear when the picture was taken, but Duke looked pretty grown up!
Duke Gaines is shorter than Chip
In early 2026, Joanna Gaines shared her pride in Duke Gaines' sports skills and revealed her bittersweet feelings about her third kid hitting the homestretch of high school. That January, she posted a picture in which Duke, then 17, looked like Chip Gaines' clone on Senior Night. The picture was taken from afar, featuring Duke next to his dad while Joanna stood a few steps in front. The vantage point allowed us to see that the Gaineses' middle boy is a bit shorter than Chip, who is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Duke Gaines appears taller than Ella and Emmie
In the summer of '26, Joanna Gaines and all five of her children set out to harvest honey from their own farm, evidence of which she shared on her Instagram in the form of a gorgeous video. In one take, 18-year-old Duke Gaines stands between Emmie Gaines and Ella Gaines. While Ella is hunched down as she pours honey into a mason jar, Emmie is standing tall, showing that Duke has a few inches on her. "Always amazed and grateful at the gift these bees give us every year," Joanna gushed in the caption.
Duke Gaines showed off his height on a football field at night
In October 2026, Joanna Gaines celebrated the beginning of Duke Gaines' final year playing sports at Valor Preparatory Academy in Waco, Texas, by sharing an Instagram video of her middle kid walking onto a football field for the homecoming game of his senior year. Donning the No. 16 jersey, Duke had his back to the camera. As he walked away, the 18-year-old showed how much he has grown from the 5-year-old boy he was when his parents shot to fame in 2013. "Feeling all the feels," Joanna captioned the post. Same!