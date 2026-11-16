Amid her grief, Savannah Guthrie has persevered, returning to her duties and continuing to carry on with her life as best she can. But the beloved TV personality has never stopped searching for answers and pleading for her mother's safe return. On November 1, 2026, exactly nine months after Nancy went missing, Savannah made yet another heartbreaking plea on Instagram, asking the public for help in bringing her home. Alongside a photo of her daughter's old drawing, which read, "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy," the "Today" host reflected on the pain of living with uncertainty regarding Nancy's whereabouts. As she mused, "The world goes on, things appear 'normal', as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids – but it's not and it never will be," referring to herself and her siblings. "[W]e ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know."

The news anchor also penned an emotional message on the sixth-month anniversary of Nancy's disappearance, on Instagram, in August, stressing, "We are begging for help. We are desperate." Speaking on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," Savannah shared what keeps her going despite everything. On returning to "Today" in April, the TV personality noted that it felt like the right thing to do, knowing it's what her mother would've wanted as well. She understands that some people may not agree with her choices, but clarified, "It's always with me." (via The Independent).