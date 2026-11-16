Savannah Guthrie's Tragic Year Continues With Sad Loss 9 Months After Mom Nancy Vanished
A little over nine months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing, Savannah Guthrie is facing another devastating loss with the sudden death of her longtime colleague, NBC Sports lead announcer Dan Hicks. He passed away on November 11, 2026, following "an acute illness," per his family. Hicks was just 64. The "Today" show anchor took to Instagram to honor her peer with a throwback photo of herself posing with Hicks and fellow NBC sports newscaster Alex Flanagan. "Fellow Tucsonian," Savannah captioned her post. "All my love is with Hannah, their kids and my @nbcsports family. Rest in peace, Dan." Savannah and Hicks worked together at NBC for years, but they had actually known each other since their early days reporting for a local TV station in Tucson, Arizona. Hicks' death was announced by his wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, on social media, where dozens of tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and sports personalities.
"Our three daughters and I are heartbroken," Storm wrote in part on Instagram, adding, "We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time." In the comments, Savannah wrote simply, "You are so loved, Hannah." The devastating news comes amid an already tough year for the "Today" host following her mother's sudden disappearance on February 1, 2026. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she was allegedly kidnapped from her Arizona home and failed to show up for a church service that morning. As of this writing, she has yet to be found. "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people — really to beg people — to come forward," Savannah said on "Today" as the search for her mother continued, in June (via PBS).
Savannah Guthrie continues to plead for her mother's safe return
Amid her grief, Savannah Guthrie has persevered, returning to her duties and continuing to carry on with her life as best she can. But the beloved TV personality has never stopped searching for answers and pleading for her mother's safe return. On November 1, 2026, exactly nine months after Nancy went missing, Savannah made yet another heartbreaking plea on Instagram, asking the public for help in bringing her home. Alongside a photo of her daughter's old drawing, which read, "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy," the "Today" host reflected on the pain of living with uncertainty regarding Nancy's whereabouts. As she mused, "The world goes on, things appear 'normal', as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids – but it's not and it never will be," referring to herself and her siblings. "[W]e ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know."
The news anchor also penned an emotional message on the sixth-month anniversary of Nancy's disappearance, on Instagram, in August, stressing, "We are begging for help. We are desperate." Speaking on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," Savannah shared what keeps her going despite everything. On returning to "Today" in April, the TV personality noted that it felt like the right thing to do, knowing it's what her mother would've wanted as well. She understands that some people may not agree with her choices, but clarified, "It's always with me." (via The Independent).