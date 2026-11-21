Is Dancing With The Stars Rigged? These Contestants Think So
There are some reality television moments that are simply too good to be true, but they make for excellent entertainment. We've all seen moments on our favorite reality television shows that appear to be orchestrated by production to keep the plot as juicy as possible. It's Hollywood, after all, a place where authentic reality is truly difficult to find. For reality contests or game shows, some particularly salty contestants might even believe that the series is completely rigged if they weren't the ones to take home the crown.
On "Dancing With The Stars," a celebrity with little to no dancing background is paired with a professional dancer and given meticulously choreographed challenges every week. Their goal is to rise through the ranks, which takes more than just skill and rehearsal time. Sometimes, good partner chemistry can either make or break a performance. However, some former contestants believe that their time on "DWTS" was unfairly cut short and that the show as a whole plays favorites. Here are a few of them who have been outspoken about this, creating some uncomfortable moments for "Dancing with the Stars."
Alexa and Carlos Penavega overheard one contestant's complaints
There have been countless celebrities who have been on "Dancing with the Stars," including Alexa Penavega of "Spy Kids" fame. She signed on for Season 21 alongside her husband, "Big Time Rush" star Carlos Penavega, making them the first married couple to ever compete on the same season. Alexa finished in sixth place, and her husband finished in fourth (Bindi Irwin won the Mirrorball Trophy). It seems that the couple has been reminiscing about their time on the show on their podcast, "LexLos." On an October 2026 episode, Alexa claimed that contestant Hayes Grier said, "I think this show is rigged," while backstage.
At the time, Grier had millions of followers online, which should have contributed to his overall fan voting score. Despite having so many supporters on his side, he was the sixth person eliminated that season, which didn't make much sense to Grier. On the podcast, Alexa agreed, stating, "I think the votes matter, I do, but the show is also produced." As the clip started to go viral on TikTok, the co-host of the show, Alfonso Ribeiro, left a comment. "No chance. We want everyone who's popular to stay on. It's basic logic," he wrote (via People). It can't be denied, though, that the speed in which a "DWTS" representative shut down the commentary is slightly suspicious.
Sean Avery believes that his convo with a producer led to his elimination
Pro hockey player Sean Avery skated into the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom with dance partner Karina Smirnoff by his side. While coordination on the ice and coordination on the dance floor require entirely different skill sets, Avery was doing as well as he could. He finished in 11th place in a double elimination on Season 18. Turns out there might have been more behind his brief time in the ballroom than just a pair of two left feet.
After his elimination, Avery told "Good Morning America" why he believed he was sent home early in the season. "I had a conversation with Conrad, one of the producers, and I was upset at the package that they had brought in the week previous, and it was a very tacky attempt to show me as the bad boy of 'DWTS,'" he said (via ABC). Reality television is no stranger to creating a plotline to keep an audience intrigued, even if it's a straightforward competition show. It seems that Avery refused to fall into that trap, which he believes led to his early elimination. He went on to say, "I think in reality TV or some sort of competition, if you have a disagreement with the producers then generally that seals your fate quite early."
Kyle Massey says that the winner of his season had an edited final number
Disney star Kyle Massey appeared on Season 11 of "Dancing With The Stars." Massey took home the second-place crown, with actor Jennifer Grey winning the season. While it seems that Massey might not have much to complain about considering his second-place victory, he shared some information that seems entirely suspicious. In 2024, Massey spilled the tea on his season with none other than "DWTS" professional dancer Cheryl Burke on her podcast, "Sex, Lies and Spray Tans."
"DWTS" contestants are meant to follow a strict set of rules, but if Massey's claims are true, then the producers aren't holding themselves up to the same high standard and aren't keeping things on the up and up. "In my season, you know, one of the other contestants [Jennifer] had a mishap in the finale," he revealed. Apparently, on the East Coast, the mishap was aired, while on the West Coast, the performance was edited to make it look almost perfect. It seems the "DWTS" powers-that-be already had their eyes on one particular winner, and they weren't going to let anything get in their way of that. He explained that there was a misstep, like "when you trip, but you don't actually fall."