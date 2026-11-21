There are some reality television moments that are simply too good to be true, but they make for excellent entertainment. We've all seen moments on our favorite reality television shows that appear to be orchestrated by production to keep the plot as juicy as possible. It's Hollywood, after all, a place where authentic reality is truly difficult to find. For reality contests or game shows, some particularly salty contestants might even believe that the series is completely rigged if they weren't the ones to take home the crown.

On "Dancing With The Stars," a celebrity with little to no dancing background is paired with a professional dancer and given meticulously choreographed challenges every week. Their goal is to rise through the ranks, which takes more than just skill and rehearsal time. Sometimes, good partner chemistry can either make or break a performance. However, some former contestants believe that their time on "DWTS" was unfairly cut short and that the show as a whole plays favorites. Here are a few of them who have been outspoken about this, creating some uncomfortable moments for "Dancing with the Stars."