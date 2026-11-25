Nicole Kidman's Famous Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Have Had Plenty To Say About Her
The following article includes references to addiction.
With such a long career in Hollywood as a major star, Nicole Kidman has spent decades with her dating life under the spotlight. She's gone through a couple of marriages, some high-profile romances, and other flings over the years. But what exactly do her famous exes think about her after their breakups? Thankfully, Kidman's past partners haven't been especially shy when it comes to talking about the "Lioness" star, giving fans of the actor some more insight into her life and relationships.
Whether it's Marcus Graham, a fellow Aussie actor whom she dated early in her career, or Keith Urban, her second husband whom she divorced in 2026, the men Kidman has been with usually have only positive things to say about the starlet — even when reflecting on the past heartbreak after they split.
Kidman also shares kids with two of her exes: adopted children Bella and Connor with her first ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday and Faith with Urban. While there's no telling what is in store for Kidman when it comes to romance in the future, we'd say she has already had several very significant relationships throughout her life so far.
Marcus Graham had only good things to say about Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman first got her start in the entertainment industry in the early 1980s, and as her fame grew, so did the attention on her dating life. Later in the decade, she had a significant relationship with Australian actor Marcus Graham, who has starred in projects including "Mulholland Drive," "Home and Away," "Cleverman," and more.
The two were together for around two years before Kidman crossed paths with Tom Cruise, leading to the end of her relationship with Graham. But even though they weren't together for a super long time, Kidman clearly had a huge impact on Graham. In a 2023 interview with Women's Day, Graham recalled the intense emotional period he went through after their breakup. But he made it clear that he has only praise for his ex-girlfriend, starting off by declaring, "I don't have anything bad to say about Nicole."
Kidman met and fell in love with Cruise while filming "Days of Thunder," but Graham doesn't hold it against her. He noted, "We were both in our early 20s and young and ambitious." Looking back, he would have encouraged Kidman to go with Cruise as she did, saying, "Why would I want to keep her in Australia and lock her away?!" Despite his attitude now, Graham admitted that he was "devastated and heartbroken" at the time and cried a lot, but it was a learning experience.
Tom Cruise said he wanted Nicole Kidman to be happy and praised her acting
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married between 1990 and 2001. Since their split, Cruise hasn't made many comments about his ex-wife. But when he did talk about her, he had good things to say and wished her well. Back in 2005, only a few years after their divorce, Cruise was asked about Kidman during an interview with "60 Minutes." While Cruise pushed back at the interviewer in a now-viral moment, he also spoke well of his ex.
"I loved Nic, very much. There's no question," he said, adding that he wanted her to "be happy" in life and remarry. In 2002, Cruise also emphasized to Vanity Fair how they continued to be connected as they co-parented their kids, Bella and Connor, saying, "She's the mother of my children, and I wish her well." The "Mission: Impossible" star stayed quiet about his relationship with Kidman for many years after that, finally touching on their history, both behind and in front of the screen, in a 2025 conversation with Sight and Sound magazine (via Deadline).
Cruise discussed his experience making the 1999 film "Eyes Wide Shut" with Kidman, recalling that director Stanley Kubrick invited him to his house to discuss the project. While there, Cruise suggested the perfect female lead. He told the publication, "It was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she's a great actress." Clearly, Kubrick agreed, as the then-married couple went on to star in the film.
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman remained friends after their split
Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz kept their relationship so under wraps that people weren't even sure they were ever engaged until they finally confirmed it years later. But long after they broke up, they remain close friends and only have great things to say about each other. Both Kidman and Kravitz were asked about each other in the late 2010s when the former starred in the hit TV series "Big Little Lies" with Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom he shares with Lisa Bonet.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018, Kravitz addressed the collaboration between his ex and his daughter, saying, "Zoë hadn't seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together." He also shared a brief comment on his relationship with Kidman, telling host Andy Cohen, "Some things just don't work, but the wonderful thing is that we're all friends." In another interview with Mr Porter (via E! News) around the same time, he also praised Kidman, calling her "amazing."
It wasn't until 2017 that Kidman personally confirmed that she had been engaged to Kravitz during another conversation about "Big Little Lies." She told Net-a-Porter (via Billboard), "Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family." As for Kravitz specifically, she added, "I love Lenny. He's a great guy." Clearly, the former couple has remained on good terms despite their relationship ending years ago.
Keith Urban loved talking about his wife before their unexpected split
As of this writing, Keith Urban has been relatively quiet about his divorce from Nicole Kidman, which was finalized in January 2026. But during their marriage, he never shied away from praising his then-wife and showing off their love. In fact, the former couple was well-known for their public displays of affection on red carpets. The two were married for almost two decades, and they often talked about what made their marriage last so long.
Overall, it seemed like the message was a continuous effort to spend time together and always being honest and willing to work through things. Kidman said in a 2018 interview with People, "I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?' When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create." Meanwhile, Urban shared comments here and there, but he really showcased their love in his speech about Kidman at the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. He recalled how she staged an intervention to help him through his drug and alcohol addiction early on in their marriage, declaring, "If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own. And she chose love."
After their divorce, Urban has only hinted at how tough the split has been, but he made it clear that his family is still most important to him. He told AP News in a June 2026 conversation, "I'm very, very protective of my family and I've remained that way the whole time."
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