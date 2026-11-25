The following article includes references to addiction.

With such a long career in Hollywood as a major star, Nicole Kidman has spent decades with her dating life under the spotlight. She's gone through a couple of marriages, some high-profile romances, and other flings over the years. But what exactly do her famous exes think about her after their breakups? Thankfully, Kidman's past partners haven't been especially shy when it comes to talking about the "Lioness" star, giving fans of the actor some more insight into her life and relationships.

Whether it's Marcus Graham, a fellow Aussie actor whom she dated early in her career, or Keith Urban, her second husband whom she divorced in 2026, the men Kidman has been with usually have only positive things to say about the starlet — even when reflecting on the past heartbreak after they split.

Kidman also shares kids with two of her exes: adopted children Bella and Connor with her first ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday and Faith with Urban. While there's no telling what is in store for Kidman when it comes to romance in the future, we'd say she has already had several very significant relationships throughout her life so far.