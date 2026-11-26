Kurt Russell Is The Blueprint For Child Stars Who Grew Up To Be Greats
Making the transition from child star to grown up actor is notoriously difficult, but Kurt Russell managed to do it with aplomb, and today, he's one of Hollywood's greats. Flashback to 1966, though, and Walt Disney himself called it. Kurt grew up as the son of Western star Bing Russell, and began acting when he was just 11 years old. Some of Kurt's earliest gigs were in "Dennis the Menace" and "The Dick Powell Theatre," while the young man also nabbed a small role in the Elvis Presley-starring "It Happened At The World's Fair." Though it was uncredited, Kurt had a very memorable scene with the music icon, kicking him in the shin and scoffing, "Adults — they're all nuts!" (via Instagram). In the years that followed, Kurt also made appearances in "Gilligan's Island" and "Gunsmoke." Then, at 15, he scored a Disney contract, and it's safe to say the man in charge was impressed.
In a 1966 recorded message for attendees at a "Follow Me, Boys!" screening, Disney gushed over the cast in general, but specifically zoned in on a performer he felt was particularly promising. "You're about to meet a 15-year-old boy for whom I predict a great acting future. His name is Kurt Russell," the legendary animator shared (via YouTube). Disney went on to recommend viewers ought to have handkerchiefs on hand for the tearjerking film, but we're going to go ahead and say we wish we had some handy just thinking about how right he was in the long run. Having Walt Disney himself tell the world you're destined for great things is a ton of pressure, but as evidenced by his incredible Hollywood career, Kurt clearly didn't succumb to it. In fact, there's a very good chance many people didn't even realize this celeb got his start as a child star.
Kurt Russell simply persevered after Disney
In a 2016 interview with GQ, Kurt Russell admitted that getting more grown-up work after his contract with Disney ended wasn't exactly easy. "When I worked at Walt Disney Studio, you were not hip, you were not cool. There was no cool thing to Walt Disney," he recounted. But Russell didn't view that as a tragedy and simply pushed forward. "You either continue to work, or it hurts you enough that you quit. You're always able to walk away — nobody's twisting your arm to stay in this business," the "Thing" star pointed out. Russell also acknowledged that for a long time, he didn't take acting particularly seriously, in part because it was just the family business.
"I grew up in a family where you did two things. You played baseball and you acted. That's what you did," he reasoned. Unfortunately, a rotator cuff injury in his twenties stopped him pursuing the sport professionally (though he had been in the minor leagues until then), and Russell ultimately shifted his attention to acting more regularly. Ironically, the John Carpenter regular also credits Elvis Presley with some of that, because one of his first big roles as an adult was playing the singer in the TV movie, "Elvis."
Even more pertinently, at the time, Russell was 27, which was the exact age Presley had been when they worked together on "It Happened At The World's Fair." The actor had an epiphany during the filming of "Elvis," and cites it as the moment he told himself, "This is what you're supposed to do." Well, Walt Disney knew that already (in fact, Disney's last words were actually "Kurt Russell — yes, seriously!), but we're thrilled he came to that conclusion all the same.