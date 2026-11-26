In a 2016 interview with GQ, Kurt Russell admitted that getting more grown-up work after his contract with Disney ended wasn't exactly easy. "When I worked at Walt Disney Studio, you were not hip, you were not cool. There was no cool thing to Walt Disney," he recounted. But Russell didn't view that as a tragedy and simply pushed forward. "You either continue to work, or it hurts you enough that you quit. You're always able to walk away — nobody's twisting your arm to stay in this business," the "Thing" star pointed out. Russell also acknowledged that for a long time, he didn't take acting particularly seriously, in part because it was just the family business.

"I grew up in a family where you did two things. You played baseball and you acted. That's what you did," he reasoned. Unfortunately, a rotator cuff injury in his twenties stopped him pursuing the sport professionally (though he had been in the minor leagues until then), and Russell ultimately shifted his attention to acting more regularly. Ironically, the John Carpenter regular also credits Elvis Presley with some of that, because one of his first big roles as an adult was playing the singer in the TV movie, "Elvis."

Even more pertinently, at the time, Russell was 27, which was the exact age Presley had been when they worked together on "It Happened At The World's Fair." The actor had an epiphany during the filming of "Elvis," and cites it as the moment he told himself, "This is what you're supposed to do." Well, Walt Disney knew that already (in fact, Disney's last words were actually "Kurt Russell — yes, seriously!), but we're thrilled he came to that conclusion all the same.