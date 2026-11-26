Between a "Saturday Night Live" sketch and the internet's continued obsession with Jan Brady's quintessential middle child complaint, Eve Plumb's "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" line lives on decades after "The Brady Bunch" ended. But she's not exactly thrilled about it. In fact, the former child star politely declines to say it when asked by fans nowadays. On the off chance you didn't watch "The Brady Bunch" growing up, in one Season 3 episode, Plumb's character Jan opens up about how tough it is to be compared to her super popular older sister Marcia Brady all the time. "All I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia is at this, or how wonderful Marcia did that. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," the young girl sadly laments.

In her 2026 book "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," Plumb wrote that initially, the line almost flew under the radar. However, things changed after someone else uttered those three fateful words. As she recalled, "[The] 'Marcia, Marcia, Marcia' line was never singled out as a middle child complaint until actress Melanie Hutsell first parodied the character Jan in the stage version of 'The Real Live Brady Bunch,' originating at Chicago's Theater, and later when she became a 'Saturday Night Live' cast member in 1991." Unfortunately, even though she gets why everyone found the parody so funny, it still stung.

"It still felt like harsh mocking of me as a child. I was a young girl given lines to say and a scene to play. The parody made me feel like the child actor I once was had to undergo schoolyard taunts two decades later," Plumb noted. Logically, she knew it wasn't a direct attack. Regardless, "My physiological reaction was embarrassment about being seen as [...] an open target for ridicule."