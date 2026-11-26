The Iconic Brady Bunch Line Eve Plumb Couldn't Stand Saying
Between a "Saturday Night Live" sketch and the internet's continued obsession with Jan Brady's quintessential middle child complaint, Eve Plumb's "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" line lives on decades after "The Brady Bunch" ended. But she's not exactly thrilled about it. In fact, the former child star politely declines to say it when asked by fans nowadays. On the off chance you didn't watch "The Brady Bunch" growing up, in one Season 3 episode, Plumb's character Jan opens up about how tough it is to be compared to her super popular older sister Marcia Brady all the time. "All I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia is at this, or how wonderful Marcia did that. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," the young girl sadly laments.
In her 2026 book "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," Plumb wrote that initially, the line almost flew under the radar. However, things changed after someone else uttered those three fateful words. As she recalled, "[The] 'Marcia, Marcia, Marcia' line was never singled out as a middle child complaint until actress Melanie Hutsell first parodied the character Jan in the stage version of 'The Real Live Brady Bunch,' originating at Chicago's Theater, and later when she became a 'Saturday Night Live' cast member in 1991." Unfortunately, even though she gets why everyone found the parody so funny, it still stung.
"It still felt like harsh mocking of me as a child. I was a young girl given lines to say and a scene to play. The parody made me feel like the child actor I once was had to undergo schoolyard taunts two decades later," Plumb noted. Logically, she knew it wasn't a direct attack. Regardless, "My physiological reaction was embarrassment about being seen as [...] an open target for ridicule."
Eve Plumb won't say 'Marcia, Marcia, Marcia' today
In "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," Eve Plumb shared that she's often approached by fans referencing the "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" line, and they aren't the only ones. Typically, it's the first thing the press asks her about too. This, despite Plumb pointing out, "I had nothing to do with it." And then, there are the requests for the former child star to say it during public appearances. "I always decline," she confirmed. In addition to writing about why the line was so frustrating to her, Plumb has also addressed it in interviews over the years.
During a 2026 appearance on "CBS Mornings," the "Brady Bunch" alum confessed, "It felt like a schoolyard taunt. It took me back to being that age and it felt as if someone was making fun of my performance." Similarly, on "Joann Butler In Studio With..." around the same time, the '70s child star reiterated that it felt as though her younger self was being picked on. Even with her strong dislike for the line and what it's become since Melanie Hutsell's "SNL" parody, Plumb denied the longstanding rumors that she didn't enjoy working on "The Brady Bunch."
In "Happiness Included," the actor alluded to it possibly playing a part in the speculation that she resented the show that made her famous, though Plumb strongly denied that as well. Still, she held firm on her boundaries when it came to the continuous "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" jokes. As the actor detailed, "There has been a relentlessness to the 'Marcia, Marcia, Marcia' thing that I've had to live with, hopefully without offending people when I change the subject." As for those who were affronted by it, Plumb has come to terms with being okay with that as well.