Lana Del Rey's New Album Artwork Is Turning Heads. Here's Why

It seems Lana Del Rey has been on a creative roll recently. The "High By The Beach" singer first rose to fame in 2011 and has since been very active on the music scene.

In March 2021, Del Rey released her seventh studio album, "Chemtrails over the Country Club," less than two years after her Album of the Year Grammy Award-nominated album "Norman F**king Rockwell." The LP debuted at the top of the U.K. albums chart, making it her fifth album to reach the No. 1 spot. Not only that, "Chemtrails over the Country Club" became the fastest-selling vinyl of the century for a female act, according to The Official Charts. On the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, the LP peaked at No. 2.

Just over a month after her latest album's release, Del Rey has already announced that she will be releasing her eighth studio album later this year. While fans are very excited, they appear to be distracted by the artwork. Keep reading to find out more.