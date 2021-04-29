This Is Why Thomas Middleditch Has To Pay His Ex-Wife Millions Of Dollars

The following article contains allegations of sexual misconduct.

Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates have finalized their divorce and, according to Us Weekly, the "Silicon Valley" actor will be giving his ex-wife a massive payout.

Court documents reportedly show that Gates will receive $2.625 million as part of the couple's civil settlement agreement. Middleditch has been ordered to deliver payments through December 2022, but he will retain his house and condo in Los Angeles, a cabin in Big Bear Lake, a home in Canada, his residuals and royalties from acting, his business entities, and his car.

After four years of marriage, Gates filed for divorce in May 2020. Middleditch also made headlines the following year when the Los Angeles Times reported in March 2021 that the actor had been accused of sexual misconduct. A woman alleged that he had made "lewd sexual overtures" towards her and her girlfriend in 2019 at the now-closed goth club Cloak and Dagger, repeatedly groping her in front of club employees, who did nothing. "I had no idea my actions were that weird for you," Middleditch wrote in a direct message to the woman afterwards. "I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

