Tommy Lister's Cause Of Death Revealed

WWE star and actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister was one of the many celebs who sadly passed away in 2020. As AP reported on December 10, 2020, the 62-year-old was found unconscious inside his Marina Del Rey home in California by his manager, Cindy Cowan. Lister, who's best known for playing lovable bully Deebo in the "Friday" movie franchise, had battled and overcome COVID-19 earlier that year, but fell ill again shortly before his tragic death.

As we previously reported, a week before his untimely passing, Lister was interviewed by Brandon Jay on December 5 and struggled with breathing and speaking. Then, on December 7, he took part in a livestream with fans, which left them worried about his health. Not only did Lister exhibit unusually low energy, but he once again appeared to have a tough time breathing and speaking.

That revelation left many wondering if the "gentle giant," as Cowan called him, had perhaps died due to the virus. As she told People on December 12, Lister tested positive for COVID-19 four months earlier, but started "to feel not well again" and show "COVID symptoms" a week before his death. "He thought maybe his diabetes was starting to kick up because he just wasn't feeling right," she shared. "He said, 'I feel like I'm getting COVID again.'"

Despite many believing the virus likely played a role in Lister's death, the actual cause was not made known — until now.