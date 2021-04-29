What's Really Going On With Leslie Jones And Anthony Jeselnik?

Leslie Jones and Anthony Jeselnik are not on the best of terms. The comedians have reportedly been feuding for years, and it seems to have started at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Jeselnik allegedly refused to give up his stage time when Jones asked for it, according to Page Six.

Both performers have worked their way up the comedy ladder over the past decade. Jones starred on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for five seasons and she hosted ABC's reboot of "Supermarket Sweep," where she has "full creative control," according to Insider. She also voiced the character of Zeta in the 2019 movie "Angry Birds 2" and headlined a 2020 stand-up comedy special for Netflix, per The Wrap.

Although Jeselnik starred in his own Netflix special and has the "Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project" podcast, his career does not seem quite as prolific as Jones'. He's lent his talents to various Comedy Central projects, earned a Netflix special, and was the first stand-up comedian to appear on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," according to his website. Despite the comedians' respective successes, that hasn't stopped them from sparring with each other.

