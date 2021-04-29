The Real Reason Adam Sandler Is Causing Such A Stir Over A Visit To IHOP
Adam Sandler is many things, including the kind of guy who still gets a craving to have breakfast at IHOP with one of his two daughters. Alas, the actor recently tried to get a table at the Manhasset, Long Island location but was turned away by an employee. And now, she's really regretting it.
Sandler is known for his love of simple food. Per The Daily Meal, there is a burger named after the comedian and producer at The Red Arrow, his favorite diner in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire. It's reportedly a "no-frills" burger with just lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo. So really, this IHOP employee shouldn't feel too bad.
Sandler, who looked just like any other person dressed in a hoodie and a face mask, seems low-key enough to have understood the host was just doing her job. Now if he had been wearing a suit and was turned away from Nobu or something? That might have been a different story. Still, the IHOP employee is dripping in embarrassment. Here's why she told Sandler to get out of the flapjack joint.
An IHOP employee is begging Adam Sandler to come back
Dayanna Rodas, 17 years old, went viral on TikTok when she posted security footage of her talking to Adam Sandler and his daughter. She captioned the footage from April 2021: "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP." She added, "pleaseee come back." Rodas told the New York Post that she only clued into the fact that it was Sandler when another customer came in and said that Sandler was outside the restaurant. A rep for Sandler confirmed to the Huffington Post that it was indeed the comedian in the video, but didn't comment further.
It's telling that Sandler didn't try to hassle the host or use his celeb status to bully himself to the front of the line, but that's apparently never been his MO. On TikTok, people who had served Sandler at restaurants in the past spoke to his kindness. "I used to serve him regularly. Never served a nicer person," one person said. Another person added, "Instead of pulling the I'm famous and I get what I want card he just left love to see it."
Hopefully, he'll come back and Rodas and her IHOP co-workers can give him some star treatment — hoodie and baggy shorts or not. Something tells us he didn't let a 30 minute wait time ruin his day.