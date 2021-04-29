The Real Reason Adam Sandler Is Causing Such A Stir Over A Visit To IHOP

Adam Sandler is many things, including the kind of guy who still gets a craving to have breakfast at IHOP with one of his two daughters. Alas, the actor recently tried to get a table at the Manhasset, Long Island location but was turned away by an employee. And now, she's really regretting it.

Sandler is known for his love of simple food. Per The Daily Meal, there is a burger named after the comedian and producer at The Red Arrow, his favorite diner in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire. It's reportedly a "no-frills" burger with just lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo. So really, this IHOP employee shouldn't feel too bad.

Sandler, who looked just like any other person dressed in a hoodie and a face mask, seems low-key enough to have understood the host was just doing her job. Now if he had been wearing a suit and was turned away from Nobu or something? That might have been a different story. Still, the IHOP employee is dripping in embarrassment. Here's why she told Sandler to get out of the flapjack joint.