What We Know About Justin Bieber's Collaboration With BTS

Calling all Belieber and ARMY fans! New music is coming from both of your favorite artists. Headlines swirled in April 2021 that Justin Bieber is in the works to collaborate with the Korean pop boy band, BTS. This means that for fans a chart-climbing hit is evident in the near future.

Both Bieber and BTS are known for putting out record-breaking music, so when we put these artists together, we can only assume something musically great will come of it. Outlets, such as Page Six, are already calling the collab essentially a ticking "pop-bomb," since "two luminaries of teen pop" will be meshing their talents to create a gem-of-all-gems bop. [insert party-face emoji here]

Whether you're a fan of Bieber, K-pop, or even both, we decided to do some digging to find out exactly what is going on with this upcoming collaboration. Keep reading to find out everything we know about this exciting news.