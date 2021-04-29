Why Chanel West Coast Is Done Caring About What People Think

Chanel West Coast finally feels free to live her best life for herself, and she doesn't care what anyone thinks.

In an April 29 speech posted to her Instagram Story, Chanel explained she has had a bit of an epiphany about her outlook on life. "I'm always gonna be a hustler. I'm always gonna work hard. Always gonna make music. It's just what I do. But I have reached a new level of just not giving a f**k in life and I think that's gonna make me thrive because caring too much can really drive you crazy," she said.

She then announced some guidelines she has set up for herself in order to protect her sanity. "I'm done with the overthinking. Done with the stressing. I'mma just do me and keep the positive s**t. That's what life's about. Keeping the positive energy and spreading the good vibes," she said. Chanel set her new life intentions while in Miami, where she has been enjoying a sunshine-filled trip with friends.

