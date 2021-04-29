The Real Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Your Power'
Is it just us, or do you also feel the urge to belt out every lyric to every song that Billie Eilish sings? It's hard to believe that the incredibly talented artist is only 19 years old, and she has already achieved so much in such a short time. Eilish has won seven Grammys over the years and a slew of other awards, and it's safe to say that she's nowhere close to being finished yet.
In addition to having killer vocals, Eilish also writes or co-writes most of her catchy tunes (via Express). The multi-talented artist keeps it in the family, writing most of her songs with family members rather than Hollywood bigwigs. "We've always been a really musical family, in sort of a gross way. You know, like some car commercials or music commercials – no, that's not a thing – car commercials, where it's a whole family in a car and somebody starts tapping on the window?" she told Clash Magazine. "Then somebody else is like boom and everybody makes the beat, then somebody starts singing, and somebody starts singing harmonies."
Eilish went on to say that while it seems kind of unrealistic, her family has always been that way. In particular, the singer credited her brother, Finneas, for being her partner in making sweet jams. "We give and take so well," she shared. Keep scrolling for more deets on one of her new hits.
Inside Billie Eilish's latest hit
Billie Eilish is a hit-maker and she has plenty of popular songs in her repertoire, but "Your Power" has undoubtedly been capturing fans' attention. The tune is from her new album titled "Happier Than Ever," and in the song, Eilish sings about a man who is using his power and holding it over a woman. "Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn't choose to change / You might not wanna lose your power / But having it's so strange," the chorus reads via Genius.
Eilish shared a post on Instagram regarding the track. "'Your Power' song and video out now. this is one of my favorite songs i've ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart," she shared. "This is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power." She accompanied the caption with a snippet from the video.
Fans immediately went to social media to share theories on the song, with many thinking it's about her ex-boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams. "Billie literally called out q's a** and im here for it," one Twitter user wrote. "Maybe I'm looking too into it but the beautiful, new Billie Eilish song "Your Power" sounds like it's talking about Brandon Quention Adams (Q), who started dating Billie when she was 16 and he was 22," another added.