The Real Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Your Power'

Is it just us, or do you also feel the urge to belt out every lyric to every song that Billie Eilish sings? It's hard to believe that the incredibly talented artist is only 19 years old, and she has already achieved so much in such a short time. Eilish has won seven Grammys over the years and a slew of other awards, and it's safe to say that she's nowhere close to being finished yet.

In addition to having killer vocals, Eilish also writes or co-writes most of her catchy tunes (via Express). The multi-talented artist keeps it in the family, writing most of her songs with family members rather than Hollywood bigwigs. "We've always been a really musical family, in sort of a gross way. You know, like some car commercials or music commercials – no, that's not a thing – car commercials, where it's a whole family in a car and somebody starts tapping on the window?" she told Clash Magazine. "Then somebody else is like boom and everybody makes the beat, then somebody starts singing, and somebody starts singing harmonies."

Eilish went on to say that while it seems kind of unrealistic, her family has always been that way. In particular, the singer credited her brother, Finneas, for being her partner in making sweet jams. "We give and take so well," she shared. Keep scrolling for more deets on one of her new hits.