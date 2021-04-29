What Kate Middleton Supposedly Couldn't Understand About Harry And Meghan
The royals resemble a typical family in one way (and maybe only in one way) — internal feuds and judgments, though they are often based on some kind of misunderstanding. Either way, we all know by now that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seemingly aren't exactly the best of friends.
The lack of sisterly bond was all but confirmed when Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in that interview that although the tabloids reported that Meghan berated Kate to the point of tears in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry, it was actually Kate who made Meghan cry. "[Kate] owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing," the "Suits" alum said in the bombshell interview. And if recent reporting has it right, it looks like this wasn't the only time the sisters-in-law had some, *ahem*, communication issues.
Following Meghan and Harry's tell-all Oprah interview, there has been renewed public interest in the relationship (or lack thereof) between Harry and his brother Prince William, but also, without a doubt, between Meghan and Kate. The two women were pitted as rivals against one another by the press from the very beginning, but new stories about the dynamic between the duchesses suggests maybe they just really don't get each other. Scroll down for what Kate supposedly never understood about Meghan and Harry.
Kate couldn't get behind Meghan's family troubles
When it comes to the British upper-crust, coming from a "good family" is a big deal for marriage. You may recall that before marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton's family came under the microscope, per Refinery29, ("Kate, Pippa, and James — have had their share of scandals and drama," as the outlet wrote). However, it wasn't nearly as messy as the coverage of Meghan Markle's family, and in particular, her father Thomas Markle — who was not invited to the wedding (Meghan's mom was the only Markle there).
So although William was reportedly worried that his brother was rushing into things with Meghan, Kate was wondering whether Meghan's frosty relationship with her family was a bit suspect. As royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "She [Kate] could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law, nor why Meghan, who Harry assured was The One and 'ticked all his boxes', appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother." Maybe dad Thomas' questionable actions (including his many interviews about Meghan) are to blame?
Seward also told The Sun that what's done may be done. "[Kate's] huge strength and inner resolve will stand her in good stead, but mending this broken relationship might be the one thing she cannot conquer." What's not clear is whether Meghan even wants to mend it, if things are as chilly as they sound.