We Finally Know Why Bear Brown And Raiven Adams Are Done For Good

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have officially gone their separate ways ... again.

Bear posted the announcement to his Instagram page on April 29 along with a photo of himself sitting under a running shower wearing a tuxedo, looking sullenly at the ring he proposed with. "Raiven and I have gone our separate ways, we split up over a month ago," he began before addressing why they separated. "I would like to also address some rumors I heard, I was never unfaithful to Raiven, I have always loved her and only her, she simply felt I was not what she's looking for," he stated.

The "Alaskan Bush People" star and his ex-fiance haven't endured the smoothest relationship. They became engaged in 2019 after dating for about a year, but broke up two weeks later while simultaneously announcing their pregnancy. "Even though we're no longer together, we're still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child," they said in a statement to People in August 2019. In February 2020, Raiven revealed the true climate of their relationship after she filed a domestic violence protective order against Bear, per The Blast. However, they reconciled by the end of the year, as exemplified in Bear's sweet birthday post he shared for Raiven in December, as reported by In Touch.

It appears that the couple's love for each other was not enough to keep their issues at bay. Keep scrolling to learn how Bear Brown feels about his separation from Raiven Adams.