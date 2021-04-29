We Finally Know Why Bear Brown And Raiven Adams Are Done For Good
Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have officially gone their separate ways ... again.
Bear posted the announcement to his Instagram page on April 29 along with a photo of himself sitting under a running shower wearing a tuxedo, looking sullenly at the ring he proposed with. "Raiven and I have gone our separate ways, we split up over a month ago," he began before addressing why they separated. "I would like to also address some rumors I heard, I was never unfaithful to Raiven, I have always loved her and only her, she simply felt I was not what she's looking for," he stated.
The "Alaskan Bush People" star and his ex-fiance haven't endured the smoothest relationship. They became engaged in 2019 after dating for about a year, but broke up two weeks later while simultaneously announcing their pregnancy. "Even though we're no longer together, we're still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child," they said in a statement to People in August 2019. In February 2020, Raiven revealed the true climate of their relationship after she filed a domestic violence protective order against Bear, per The Blast. However, they reconciled by the end of the year, as exemplified in Bear's sweet birthday post he shared for Raiven in December, as reported by In Touch.
It appears that the couple's love for each other was not enough to keep their issues at bay. Keep scrolling to learn how Bear Brown feels about his separation from Raiven Adams.
Bear Brown wants what is best for Raiven Adams
Bear Brown is clearly heartbroken over his separation from Raiven Adams, with whom he shares a child. In his breakup announcement, he admitted that the split has "definitely hurt [his] heart," but overall, he wants what is best for Raiven. "No matter what, I wish Raiven only happiness and hope she finds what she is looking for in life. Please be respectful to her! Everybody should treat others how they would want to be treated," he said. "God bless!"
Bear and Raiven faced breakup rumors days before Bear's announcement, and fans believed it was due to cheating after the reality star posted a slideshow of selfies with women he claimed he works with, as reported by Screen Rant. On April 25, Raiven indirectly sent fans a message that the relationship was over when she coyly responded to a fan asking her about the assumed split on TikTok. In the video, she simply wrote that she would "not be answering" the question.
While fans expected the relationship to be over, they were very supportive of Bear upon his announcement. "You are amazing, and you will find someone that is going to love you inside and out!!!" one fan commented under the photo. Another advised him to "take time to heal."