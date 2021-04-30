What We Know About Jason Segel's Breakup From His Girlfriend Of 8 Years

Jason Segel is back on the market after eight years. The actor tends to keep his personal life out of the limelight, including his relationship with pyrography artist Alexis Mixter. Mixter was Segel's first relationship following his split from Michelle Williams in 2013, per Us Weekly.

According to People, the couple began quietly dating in 2013 and swept their romance under the rug for years ... yes years. Per E! News, the pair didn't make their red carpet debut until 2016, turning heads at a fundraiser that Sean Penn hosted. It doesn't appear as though the "How I Met Your Mother" star ever publicly addressed the romance, but in 2020, Mixter shared a rare post dedicated to the actor on his 40th birthday, noting that she was a day late on her well wishes because they had been celebrating.

The post included a solo shot of Segel sporting a white button-down shirt and sitting in front of a charcuterie board. "In your 40 years on this earth you've done so much and come so far. I'm inspired by you every day and you've taught me that my heart is big enough to hold more love than I ever imagined," she wrote, adding that he was her "best friend." "I'm so happy you were born. Here's to 40 more happy birthdays, I love you," she shared, ending the post with a few emojis.

Keep scrolling to find out what we know about the low-key couple's split.