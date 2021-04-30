What We Know About Jason Segel's Breakup From His Girlfriend Of 8 Years
Jason Segel is back on the market after eight years. The actor tends to keep his personal life out of the limelight, including his relationship with pyrography artist Alexis Mixter. Mixter was Segel's first relationship following his split from Michelle Williams in 2013, per Us Weekly.
According to People, the couple began quietly dating in 2013 and swept their romance under the rug for years ... yes years. Per E! News, the pair didn't make their red carpet debut until 2016, turning heads at a fundraiser that Sean Penn hosted. It doesn't appear as though the "How I Met Your Mother" star ever publicly addressed the romance, but in 2020, Mixter shared a rare post dedicated to the actor on his 40th birthday, noting that she was a day late on her well wishes because they had been celebrating.
The post included a solo shot of Segel sporting a white button-down shirt and sitting in front of a charcuterie board. "In your 40 years on this earth you've done so much and come so far. I'm inspired by you every day and you've taught me that my heart is big enough to hold more love than I ever imagined," she wrote, adding that he was her "best friend." "I'm so happy you were born. Here's to 40 more happy birthdays, I love you," she shared, ending the post with a few emojis.
There's no love lost between Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter
For the most part, Alexis Mixter has filled her Instagram page with solo shots. However, on April 29, the pyrography artist shared a post with a lengthy caption on the platform, revealing that she and Jason Segel had called it quits. The shot was a sweet photo of her and Segel together.
"This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level," she began the post. "All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much."
Mixter noted that it was odd to write about a breakup, especially since there's still such a lively friendship between the two of them, but the two thought it was best to go their separate ways romantically "a while ago." Mixter also wrote that it's a "strange feeling" having to announce a breakup on social media, especially since they're both private people. "My feelings while writing this are only ones of love and gratitude. Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more," she added.
In closing, she called Segel her "best friend" while admitting that she will never stop loving him "unconditionally."