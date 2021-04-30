The Real Reason Skeet Ulrich And Lucy Hale Called It Quits

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich dated for a few months in early 2021, but the casual pair called it quits in April 2021. Though their romantic relationship is over, the couple may still be friends after this. "Lucy and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren't dating," an insider told E! News. "They are still friendly and in touch, but it's nothing serious. They aren't consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She's very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy."

While Hale's side of the breakup story seems like a clean split, Ulrich may have wanted to pursue the relationship further than Lucy wanted to. "It was more of a trial run," a source told Us Weekly. "They wanted to see if they could be more than friends, but it didn't feel right. Skeet was pushing harder, but he's cool with it ending."

This may not have been happily ever after for Hale or Ulrich, but they'll always have their brief time together to hold on to.