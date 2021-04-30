The Real Reason Skeet Ulrich And Lucy Hale Called It Quits
Lucy Hale and "Riverdale" alum Skeet Ulrich sparked dating rumors when the two were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in February 2021, per Page Six. Ulrich and Hale were also seen holding hands across a table, and Ulrich embraced Hale from behind. It's unclear when they began seeing each other, but the pair seemed to have linked up towards the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021. Before being linked to Hale, Ulrich was connected with model Megan Black Irwin in May 2020, while Hale was "casually dating" Bachelor Nation star Colton Underwood, per Us Weekly.
It turns out that the "Katy Keene" and "Riverdale" actors have mutual friends. "They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently," an insider told E! News. "It's very new. They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month. It's pretty casual, but they are having fun and have been seeing each other frequently."
Though Hale and Ulrich were having fun, their time together didn't last. Read on to find out why!
Was Skeet Ulrich more into Lucy Hale than she was into him?
Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich dated for a few months in early 2021, but the casual pair called it quits in April 2021. Though their romantic relationship is over, the couple may still be friends after this. "Lucy and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren't dating," an insider told E! News. "They are still friendly and in touch, but it's nothing serious. They aren't consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She's very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy."
While Hale's side of the breakup story seems like a clean split, Ulrich may have wanted to pursue the relationship further than Lucy wanted to. "It was more of a trial run," a source told Us Weekly. "They wanted to see if they could be more than friends, but it didn't feel right. Skeet was pushing harder, but he's cool with it ending."
This may not have been happily ever after for Hale or Ulrich, but they'll always have their brief time together to hold on to.