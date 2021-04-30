Did Shanna Moakler Slam Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their relationship back in January when both posted photos from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home on social media. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the pair "have been dating for a couple months."
Since then, the couple has not been afraid to share how they feel about each other on their social media accounts. Their first Instagram official post came a few days after Valentine's Day, when both Kourtney and Barker posted the same photo holding hands. In March, the Blink-182 singer shared an image to his Instagram story of a note the Poosh founder had written to him, reading "I love you" with a heart. In April, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a photo of Barker's latest tattoo: her name.
While these posts seem like a romantic expression of their love, not everyone appreciates them — particularly Barker's ex wife, Shanna Moakler. Or so it seems.
Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler seems to have thrown shade at his new relationship
On April 16, Shanna Moakler, who shares three children with ex-husband Travis Barker, posted a photo on Instagram with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. She captioned it, "He makes me happy." But according to the Daily Mail, an Instagram user later commented, "Girl don't post him when he isn't posting you. It's embarrassing." The model replied, writing, "Unlike some people my relationship isn't based on social media posting... I'm happy on life not on IG...," which many fans took as her throwing shade at her ex's new relationship based on their frequent posts.
It's been over 10 years since Barker and Moakler split, but a source told People she is still hurt by some of Barker's actions. Some of the over-the-top gestures that he is doing for Kourtney Kardashian are reminiscent of things he did for Moakler, digging up old wounds. "Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same," the insider revealed.
Despite Moakler's apparent shade, Kourtney and Barker's social media PDA has only continued. Just recently, he posted a sexy photo of Kourtney on a boat. She shared a picture in the same thong bikini, kissing the "All the Small Things" singer.
Clearly, this isn't the last Moakler will see from the couple on social media.