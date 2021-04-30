Did Shanna Moakler Slam Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their relationship back in January when both posted photos from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home on social media. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the pair "have been dating for a couple months."

Since then, the couple has not been afraid to share how they feel about each other on their social media accounts. Their first Instagram official post came a few days after Valentine's Day, when both Kourtney and Barker posted the same photo holding hands. In March, the Blink-182 singer shared an image to his Instagram story of a note the Poosh founder had written to him, reading "I love you" with a heart. In April, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a photo of Barker's latest tattoo: her name.

While these posts seem like a romantic expression of their love, not everyone appreciates them — particularly Barker's ex wife, Shanna Moakler. Or so it seems.