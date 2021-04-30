What Camilla Parker Bowles' Son Just Admitted About Her Future
Ever since Camilla Parker Bowles married Prince Charles back in 2005, many have wondered whether or not the Duchess of Cornwall would one day be referred to as Her Majesty. As of this writing, Charles is first in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth (via Harper's Bazaar), and when he does take the throne his longtime royal title will change from prince to king. But does that mean Camilla's title will also change since she will be the one by his side?
According to a press release obtained by People, the question surrounding Camilla's title as queen has been raised before. The 2005 press release noted: "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne." However, some believe that once Charles has the crown he will make his beloved wife queen. With the death of the queen's husband Prince Phillip at 99 in April 2021, the topic of Camilla's future is once again making headlines. This time around, her own son weighed in on the question surrounding her potential future royal title.
Here's what the Duchess of Cornwall's son had to say about her future as a royal.
Tom Parker Bowles revealed that the question of his mother's future royal title 'hasn't been decided' yet
In an interview with The Times (via People), Camilla Parker Bowles' son, Tom Parker Bowles, opened up about his mother's royal title. He told the outlet, "I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen." He then went on to joke about the matter saying, "That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."
So, based off of Tom's response about his mother one day holding the title of queen, it seems safe to say that no one really knows the answer — not even those closest to the Duchess of Cornwall. Therefore, those who are royally-obsessed with the royal family will just have to wait and see what happens when Prince Charles eventually takes the throne and becomes king. Until then, we will be waiting for the royal tea on this matter.