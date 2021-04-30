What Camilla Parker Bowles' Son Just Admitted About Her Future

Ever since Camilla Parker Bowles married Prince Charles back in 2005, many have wondered whether or not the Duchess of Cornwall would one day be referred to as Her Majesty. As of this writing, Charles is first in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth (via Harper's Bazaar), and when he does take the throne his longtime royal title will change from prince to king. But does that mean Camilla's title will also change since she will be the one by his side?

According to a press release obtained by People, the question surrounding Camilla's title as queen has been raised before. The 2005 press release noted: "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne." However, some believe that once Charles has the crown he will make his beloved wife queen. With the death of the queen's husband Prince Phillip at 99 in April 2021, the topic of Camilla's future is once again making headlines. This time around, her own son weighed in on the question surrounding her potential future royal title.

Here's what the Duchess of Cornwall's son had to say about her future as a royal.