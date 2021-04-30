The Tragic Death Of Anne Douglas

Anne Douglas, the wife of late Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas, died at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif. on April 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter — just days after celebrating her 102nd birthday. "It is with great sadness that the Douglas family announces the passing of their matriarch, Anne Douglas, peacefully at home in Beverly Hills this afternoon at age 102," family spokesperson Marcia Newberger said in a statement, per CNN.

Anne's death came just a little over a year after her husband Kirk died on Feb. 5, 2020. He was 103. Per THR, the couple met in 1953 on the set of "Act of Love" in Paris. They married a year later and were together for more than 65 years. They had two sons, Peter and Eric — the latter of whom died in 2004 at age 46 from an "accidental drug overdose," per THR. Anne was also stepmother to actor Michael Douglas (the star, of course, of "Fatal Attraction" and much more) and producer Joel Douglas, Kirk's children with first wife Diana Douglas, according to the outlet.

