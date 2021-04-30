The Tragic Death Of Anne Douglas
Anne Douglas, the wife of late Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas, died at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif. on April 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter — just days after celebrating her 102nd birthday. "It is with great sadness that the Douglas family announces the passing of their matriarch, Anne Douglas, peacefully at home in Beverly Hills this afternoon at age 102," family spokesperson Marcia Newberger said in a statement, per CNN.
Anne's death came just a little over a year after her husband Kirk died on Feb. 5, 2020. He was 103. Per THR, the couple met in 1953 on the set of "Act of Love" in Paris. They married a year later and were together for more than 65 years. They had two sons, Peter and Eric — the latter of whom died in 2004 at age 46 from an "accidental drug overdose," per THR. Anne was also stepmother to actor Michael Douglas (the star, of course, of "Fatal Attraction" and much more) and producer Joel Douglas, Kirk's children with first wife Diana Douglas, according to the outlet.
Keep scrolling to read the touching tribute stepson Michael shared after Anne's death. As you'll clearly see, she'll always hold a special place in his heart, as well as many others.
Michael Douglas shared a deep bond with Anne
Anne Douglas' stepson, Michael Douglas, shared a beautiful tribute following news of her stepmother's death on April 29. "Anne was more than a stepmother, and never 'wicked.' She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father," he wrote in a statement shared with People. The award-winning actor also praised Anne for supporting his late father Kirk Douglas throughout his professional life, adding, "Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne's support and partnership." Michael continued, "Catherine [Zeta Jones] and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts."
The actor also noted how there was more to Anne than meets the eye. "My father could never keep a secret. Anne was just the opposite, That's why I was so moved when I read their co-authored book, 'Kirk and Anne,' in which she talked about her early life in Germany; her war years in occupied Paris; and her career before she met my father." Catherine Zeta-Jones also shared a heartfelt message to honor Anne via Instagram. "Sleep tight Oma," she wrote. "Our loving matriarch Anne Douglas is now in the arms of her beloved husband Kirk. 102 formidable years old. I love you with all my heart Oma."
Clearly, Anne was a huge presence in the Douglas family. She will be deeply missed.