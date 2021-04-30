Meghan Markle Speaks Out To Young Women About Daily Struggles

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has never shied from publicly addressing hot-button social issues, even as a child or, in her pre-Prince Harry career, as an actor. When she was 11, a Procter & Gamble soap ad with the slogan, "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," caught the budding feminist's attention, Inside Edition reported. Writing a letter directly to the company (and then-First Lady Hillary Clinton), Meghan succeeded in having "women" changed to "people." A younger Duchess is shown in the video, quipping, "I don't think it is right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that just Mom does everything."

As a star on USA's "Suits," Meghan would pen a 2016 piece for Elle UK on navigating her way through life and Hollywood as a biracial woman. In her essay, entitled "I'm More Than an 'Other'," the former actor described her dad's memorable advice as a child after being forced to check only one census box under "ethnicity" at school one day. "If that happens again, you draw your own box," Meghan recalled her father telling her.

These experiences all continue to shape the actor-turned-royal-turned-freelancer as she embarks on her life post-resignation from the British royal family. Read on to learn what Meghan said at an April 2021 digital roundtable with young girls, where she encouraged them to embrace their role in shaping social justice.