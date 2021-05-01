The Truth About Halle Berry's Oscars Haircut

Halle Berry made waves at the 2021 Oscars when she showed up to the red carpet with an extremely short, choppy haircut. When Berry arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, a media frenzy occurred, as it appeared as though the actress had cut her hair up to her ears, and added in some super-short, wispy bangs. It didn't take long for social media users to start posting jokes and memes about Berry's apparent new look, as many were shocked to see such a drastic change to Berry's hair. Berry was compared to Moe from "The Three Stooges," Lord Farquaad from "Shrek," and Edna Mode from "The Incredibles."

The actress, who paired her hairdo with a mauve, strapless number by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People magazine, had some fun with fans after the show, taking to Twitter to re-share memes about her hairstyle, clearly getting a good laugh out of them. However, it turns out that the joke may have been on everyone else. Berry took to social media on April 30 to reveal the truth about her Oscar-night look, and what she had to say may surprise you — or it may cause an overwhelming sense of relief. Keep reading to find out the truth about Berry's hairstyle.