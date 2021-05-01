The Truth About Halle Berry's Oscars Haircut
Halle Berry made waves at the 2021 Oscars when she showed up to the red carpet with an extremely short, choppy haircut. When Berry arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, a media frenzy occurred, as it appeared as though the actress had cut her hair up to her ears, and added in some super-short, wispy bangs. It didn't take long for social media users to start posting jokes and memes about Berry's apparent new look, as many were shocked to see such a drastic change to Berry's hair. Berry was compared to Moe from "The Three Stooges," Lord Farquaad from "Shrek," and Edna Mode from "The Incredibles."
The actress, who paired her hairdo with a mauve, strapless number by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People magazine, had some fun with fans after the show, taking to Twitter to re-share memes about her hairstyle, clearly getting a good laugh out of them. However, it turns out that the joke may have been on everyone else. Berry took to social media on April 30 to reveal the truth about her Oscar-night look, and what she had to say may surprise you — or it may cause an overwhelming sense of relief. Keep reading to find out the truth about Berry's hairstyle.
Halle Berry didn't actually cut her hair for the Oscars
Halle Berry let the cat out of the bag in an Instagram post that she shared on April 30. "Oscar bob...just kidding," Berry captioned the photo, adding the crying with laughter emoji. In the picture, Berry's long brunette locks were back — as if they had never left. Well, according to the Daily Mail, they didn't. It appears as though Berry's choppy bob was nothing more than a wig. Fans were quick to post comments on Berry's latest photo, many thrilled that Berry didn't actually cut her hair short.
"Thank god," one fan commented on Instagram. "Of course! I didn't believe it for a second," another Instagram comment read. A third Instagram user wrote, "So glad that was a wig – your natural hair is gorgeous." Berry had a great sense of humor about the whole thing, despite her hairstyle being less-than-well-received. She took to Twitter after sharing the photo of her long hair, writing "love you guys and your memes." Berry fans are well aware that the actress can pull off a short hairdo — maybe just not that one!