What's Really Going On With John Mayer And Cazzie David?

It seems like John Mayer is forever in the headlines because of his love life. The singer has dated plenty of Hollywood starlets over the years, including Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, according to Daily Mail.

Mayer knew he didn't have the best reputation when it came to dating, and he opened up about it in a 2014 interview (via E! News). "I'm a young guy," he said. "I like girls. I want girls to like me. I want to make music and be thought of as attractive. I was finally ready to re-enter that world and grow back into it."

Jessica Simpson, one of his most famous exes, took him to task when she released her "Open Book" memoir in 2020, according to Hollywood Life. She wrote, "I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win. My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."

Although his previous flings are very much in the past, fans might be wondering if Mayer is off the market now. Keep reading for more details about his recent hangout with Cazzie David.