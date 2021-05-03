Mario Lopez Reveals His Most Traumatic Moment With His Daughter

Mario Lopez is opening up about the time he faced every parents' worst nightmare. Like the rest of the world, the "Extra" host and his wife Courtney Laine Mazza have been juggling quarantining with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple share three children — Gia, Dominic, and Santino — and have managed to keep the kids busy, while also keeping things super spicy in their love life.

"I will be very surprised if I don't get another baby coming out of this," the "Saved by the Bell" actor joked to Page Six, revealing he and his wife were spending their days at home very intimately. "We keep busy in that department." When the celebrity couple aren't enjoying their time together, Lopez shared that his wife "finds different places to hide in the house" for alone time.

So, what happened when the happy couple attempted to hide together from their kids? A pretty awkward moment.