Mario Lopez Reveals His Most Traumatic Moment With His Daughter
Mario Lopez is opening up about the time he faced every parents' worst nightmare. Like the rest of the world, the "Extra" host and his wife Courtney Laine Mazza have been juggling quarantining with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple share three children — Gia, Dominic, and Santino — and have managed to keep the kids busy, while also keeping things super spicy in their love life.
"I will be very surprised if I don't get another baby coming out of this," the "Saved by the Bell" actor joked to Page Six, revealing he and his wife were spending their days at home very intimately. "We keep busy in that department." When the celebrity couple aren't enjoying their time together, Lopez shared that his wife "finds different places to hide in the house" for alone time.
So, what happened when the happy couple attempted to hide together from their kids? A pretty awkward moment.
Mario Lopez couldn't find his daughter after the experience
During an appearance on "Overserved" with Lisa Vanderpump in April 2021, Mario Lopez sat down with the "Real Housewives" alum, her husband Ken Todd, and Sheryl Underwood to tell the story of one intimate moment that turned awkward fast.
When asked, "How do you have sex when you have three children anyways?" Lopez admitted, "Oh my god, it's all about the quickie now," before revealing, "our daughter walked in on us the other day." The actor's wife, Courtney Laine Mazza, who was also at the table, told Lisa that the couple had attempted "a little getaway," while their kids were busy with schoolwork. "She came to look for us and opened the door."
Lopez chimed in, adding, "So this is the worst thing, right? I was like lightning with the covers." The TV personality went on to reveal that when he went to go look for his eldest daughter after everything went down, he "couldn't find her for like an hour." Can you say awkward?