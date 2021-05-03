Lily James Addresses Her Scandal With Dominic West

In October 2020, actors Lily James and Dominic West caused a media frenzy when they were spotted in Italy being rather flirtatious with one another. The Daily Mail noted that the two were seen "passionately kissing while dining al fresco during a romantic break in Rome," and released photos of the canoodling in quesiton.

The outlet also noted that West, who is married to Irish landscape designer and aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald, was pictured not wearing his wedding ring. Needless to say, it led to a lot of raised eyebrows. Following the release of the pictures, West spoke to reporters, telling them (via the Daily Mail), "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

While West was quick to shut down the romance rumors, James stayed silent about the PDA-filled photos, even canceling a "Today" show appearance immediately after the photos surfaced. However, in a May 2021 interview she broke her silence on the matter — kind of.

