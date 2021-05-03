Tess Holliday Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder
The following article includes conversations about eating disorders and mentions of domestic abuse.
Model Tess Holliday has had more than her fair share of pain in the past year.
In February, she first spoke about her tumultuous divorce from her husband. Holliday released a statement on Instagram alleging that her marriage was "abusive, unhealthy" and "toxic." The model later added that she felt "free" after sharing. Just months later, on May 1, she revealed she has an eating disorder and is in recovery — another that has made her feel "free."
In a candid tweet, Holliday wrote, in part: "I'm healing from an eating disorder and feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life." She also used her statement to address diet culture and how people's comments about her body perpetuate it. "I'm the result of a culture that celebrates thinness & equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now," she said. "I'm finally able to care for a body that I've punished my entire life & I am finally free."
Keep reading for more about what Holliday had to say — and how she addressed body shamers.
Tess Holliday is opening up about her health — and hitting back at the haters
On May 1, Tess Holliday shared that she has been diagnosed with anorexia and is in recovery.
She added in a separate Instagram post, "For folks like me that are trying to reframe our relationships with our bodies and heal, hearing comments about weight is triggering as hell. It sets us back in our progress — and when people working on themselves see you commenting to me that way, it hurts THEM, not just me. I can take it (I shouldn't have to, but I can) but they didn't ask for that trauma, ok?"
Still, it seems that some people just didn't get the message, and later tweeted about such dangerous comments. "Not the 'but your fat how are you anorexic' comments. Y'all don't know how science & body works huh," she wrote. "My technical diagnosis is anorexia nervosa and yes, I'm still not ashamed. I'm too damn happy for y'all to even come close to dimming my shine."
Despite the negativity from people on social media, Holliday also touched many people. One fan summed it all up by writing, "I really need y'all to leave @Tess_Holliday TF alone. She ... is helping so many people of size learn how to accept themselves. #TeamTess."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.