Tess Holliday Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

On May 1, Tess Holliday shared that she has been diagnosed with anorexia and is in recovery.

She added in a separate Instagram post, "For folks like me that are trying to reframe our relationships with our bodies and heal, hearing comments about weight is triggering as hell. It sets us back in our progress — and when people working on themselves see you commenting to me that way, it hurts THEM, not just me. I can take it (I shouldn't have to, but I can) but they didn't ask for that trauma, ok?"

Still, it seems that some people just didn't get the message, and later tweeted about such dangerous comments. "Not the 'but your fat how are you anorexic' comments. Y'all don't know how science & body works huh," she wrote. "My technical diagnosis is anorexia nervosa and yes, I'm still not ashamed. I'm too damn happy for y'all to even come close to dimming my shine."

Despite the negativity from people on social media, Holliday also touched many people. One fan summed it all up by writing, "I really need y'all to leave @Tess_Holliday TF alone. She ... is helping so many people of size learn how to accept themselves. #TeamTess."

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

