Kristin Cavallari Clears Up Her Relationship Status Once And For All

Reality star turned jewelry and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari is speaking out about those pesky Jeff Dye relationship rumors.

As reported by E! News, during an on-air interview with the popular daytime talk show "Daily Pop" Cavallari confirmed that she is indeed flying solo! "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That's it," she revealed to the show's co-host Carissa Culiner.

As you may recall, Cavallari first shocked the masses when she announced her split from her husband and father of her three children, Jay Cutler, in April 2020. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the couple penned in matching Instagram posts. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," they concluded.

Alas, the former "Laguna Beach" star made headlines yet again when she and comedian Dye were spotted engaging in serious PDA in October 2020, per Us Weekly. Immediately, romance rumors started swirling.

So what's the story behind Cavallari's supposed fling? And where do she and her estranged husband stand? Keep reading to find out!