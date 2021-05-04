When Will The Final Episode Of Conan O'Brien's Talk Show Air?
Conan O'Brien has revealed when the final episode of his late night series, "Conan," will air on TBS. O'Brien revealed in November 2020 that he would be waving goodbye to his eponymous talk show after more than a decade on air. He confirmed in a statement that he would make the move to HBO Max after "Conan" ends, where he will front what The Hollywood Reporter described as "a weekly variety series."
"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," O'Brien joked. It was also confirmed that travel show, "Conan Without Borders," would continue to air on TBS, while the news came around a year after "Conan" was cut from an hour show to a 30-minute show, per The Hollywood Reporter.
When the end of "Conan" was revealed, it was announced that it would air its final show in 2021. O'Brien has revealed exactly when that will be in a May 2021 social media video.
Conan O'Brien will take a 'look back' on his talk show
In a video posted to the official Twitter account of Team Coco on May 3, 2021, Conan O'Brien confirmed that the last episode of the talk show will air on June 24, 2021. As for what fans can expect, the tweet teased that the comedian will welcome "special guests" and will also take a "look back" at his more than a decade hosting the series.
"We are winding down our TBS show, the plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the future," O'Brien said in the video, joking he was doing it after getting advice from an "old Buddhist monk" who told him, "'To pick something up, you must first put something down.'" He continued, "The plan is we're going to be showing a lot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years," before adding he'll have "a lot of fun" in "a special environment." He also praised his team on the TBS show, noting, "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished here."
Perhaps most surprisingly, O'Brien also shared that his final few episodes will feature "shockingly few, if any references to Donald Trump," despite the host admitting that was his "favorite kind of comedy" after poking fun at the former president multiple times over the years.
Whatever happens, we can't wait to see what O'Brien has up his sleeve for the last few episodes of "Conan" as we know it.