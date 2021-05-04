When Will The Final Episode Of Conan O'Brien's Talk Show Air?

In a video posted to the official Twitter account of Team Coco on May 3, 2021, Conan O'Brien confirmed that the last episode of the talk show will air on June 24, 2021. As for what fans can expect, the tweet teased that the comedian will welcome "special guests" and will also take a "look back" at his more than a decade hosting the series.

"We are winding down our TBS show, the plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the future," O'Brien said in the video, joking he was doing it after getting advice from an "old Buddhist monk" who told him, "'To pick something up, you must first put something down.'" He continued, "The plan is we're going to be showing a lot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years," before adding he'll have "a lot of fun" in "a special environment." He also praised his team on the TBS show, noting, "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished here."

Perhaps most surprisingly, O'Brien also shared that his final few episodes will feature "shockingly few, if any references to Donald Trump," despite the host admitting that was his "favorite kind of comedy" after poking fun at the former president multiple times over the years.

Whatever happens, we can't wait to see what O'Brien has up his sleeve for the last few episodes of "Conan" as we know it.