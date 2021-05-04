Adam Sandler Jokingly Reveals The Real Reason He Left IHOP

Adam Sandler has responded to the internet uproar over his trip to an IHOP restaurant in April 2021, which went viral on TikTok. A hostess called Dayanna Rodas posted a video of the actor being turned away from a Long Island IHOP after Rodas and her fellow employees didn't recognize him. Security camera footage showed that Sandler had been trying to get food with one of his daughters while dressed in a hoodie, shorts, and a face mask. The pair left, however, after they were told that it would be a 30-minute wait for a table.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," Rodas wrote on her video, begging the actor to "Pleaseee come back" in the caption. She later revealed to the New York Post that she only realized that it was Sandler after another customer came in and commented that they had seen him outside.