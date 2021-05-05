Pastor Calvin Roberson And Dr. Viviana Coles Reveal The True Reason Why Married At First Sight Has A Great Success Rate - Exclusive

Fans of "Married at First Sight" are well acquainted with relationship experts Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson. The two have proven adept at helping the show's newlyweds navigate the sometimes choppy waters of matrimony, which can be even choppier than usual given the premise of "MAFS" in which the spouses don't actually meet each other until their weddings.

This dynamic duo of couples counseling have launched a new "MAFS" spinoff that takes their respective skill sets in unanticipated new directions. On "Married at First Sight: Unmatchables," Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana meet the show's titular unmatchables — 16 past "MAFS" applicants for who, for a variety of different (and sometimes weird) reasons, weren't able to be partnered with anyone.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Dr. Viviana and Pastor Cal address their work on the original "Married at First Sight," and share their theories on why a show with such a seemingly bizarre concept has nonetheless produced a surprising number of lasting couples.