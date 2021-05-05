Storage Wars Star Reveals His Dog Bit Off His Finger

Dogs may be man's best friend, but they aren't always each other's best friends when a fight breaks out. As "Storage Wars" star Dan Dotson learned the hard way, steer clear. Dotson revealed on the May 4 episode of the show that the December 2020 incident nearly lost him a finger.

In his extremely graphic YouTube video at the time of the incident (watch at your own risk), Dan shared graphic images of his ring finger — the tip of which had almost been bitten completely off — and revealed the injury arose from his attempt to break up a brawl between his French bulldogs. "Warning graphic images. Louis and Jax are best of friends but when the bullies get in a fight, you have to be careful where you place your fingers... Louis accidentally bit my finger off. Thank you Dr Grigoryan for saving my finger," the video description read.

In addition to his digit-saving doc, Dan accredited his Mastiff, Rambo, for finally breaking up the December face-off, saving him from further harm. "He did great, clamping and pinning the aggressor like T-Rex to the floor," he described, saying he does not blame the dogs and that he'll leave all future fight-refereeing to Rambo. "I love my dogs... from now on, its Rambo's job to break up the boys when they're fighting," Dan wrote in the video.