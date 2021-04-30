How Joe Biden's Dog Major Got Prepped For The New White House Pet

Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Major, does not have the best history in the White House. He was involved in two biting incidents, and although they were not severe, he needed training to correct his behavior.

Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa opened up to CNN in April 2021 about Major's incidents. "Major, the Bidens' younger dog, will undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House," he said. "The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, D.C. area, and it is expected to last a few weeks."

In March, Major bit a Secret Service agent who had to be seen by the White House medical team. Major and the Bidens' other German Shepherd, Champ, were taken to their Delaware home. Almost three weeks later, Major bit a member of the National Park Service, per CNN. That person was also seen by the White House medical team "out of an abundance of caution." Major seems to be improving, and when asked about his behavior Jill said, "He's back," adding that he's "such a sweet, lovable dog" (via Today).

And now, Major is busy preparing for a new pet to join him in the White House. Keep reading for more details.