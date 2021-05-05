Inside Channing Tatum's Unexpected New Gig

Channing Tatum is venturing out of his acting career into an unexpected new gig. The actor — who shot to fame, thanks to his roles in 2005's "Coach Carter" and 2006's "She's the Man" and "Step Up" — has solidified his place in Hollywood as one of the Sexiest Men Alive. One of Tatum's biggest films "Magic Mike" was loosely based on the actor's own coming-up story from his days stripping before making it big in Hollywood. Tatum produced and starred in the film that made millions in the box office.

The actor branched out further in 2020, directing his first film "Dog" and embracing his new life as a single father of his daughter Everly. "I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up," Tatum said to People. "I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair."

The "Dear John" actor revealed during his time at home quarantining from the COVID-19 pandemic, he found plenty of time to spend with his daughter "riding dirt bikes every day and playing outside." The quality daddy-daughter time proved beneficial for Tatum in other ways, who was inspired into his new venture as an author.