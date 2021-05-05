William And Kate's First Ever YouTube Video Has People Talking
Prince William and Kate Middleton are offering a glimpse into their private lives through (what else but) social media. In celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29, the couple shared a rare video of their family frolicking about on Twitter and Instagram. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," they wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family." Although the clip marked the occasion of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials, it focused on the whole family, showing William and Kate climbing sand dunes at a beach alongside their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The short montage ended with the group roasting marshmallows over a fire.
Less than a week later, William and Kate changed up their Instagram handle. For years, their Instagram account was under the name @KensingtonRoyal, but on May 5, they changed it to @Dukeandduchessofcambridge. On the very same day, the couple continued to share video clips by launching a new YouTube channel. Under the same name as their Instagram (okay, brand consistency!), clearly, the royals are embracing social media in general, and it's almost hard to keep up!
Keep reading to see what the royal couple shared for their first YouTube video.
The royal couple show their lighter side on YouTube
So, what should you know about Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube upload? The royal couple released a 25-second intro video on their YouTube page to announce their arrival on the platform. Under the account name, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they also shared the clip to Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "Better late than never." And if you're sensing a casual vibe here, you're not wrong.
The video begins candidly with William and Kate sitting on a couch as he points into the camera. "By the way, you have to be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything," the Duke joked. "I know," Kate replied with laughter. A montage follows that sees the couple attending royal events. We see William serve up a plate of pasta in a kitchen, and Kate holding an animal on a farm. The clip ends with Kate jokingly chiding William, "You didn't need to roll your R's." He replied, "Do I not?" Cute!
William and Kate quickly amassed views and subscribers (they have 69,500 subscribers as of this writing). "It's a wacky world we live in when the future king and queen are YouTubers," one person commented. "Welcome to YouTube, Your Royal Highnesses!" another added. Fans from across the pond showed their appreciation as well. "Americans support and love you both!" one commenter wrote. If the royal couple makes a TikTok, we're tapping out.