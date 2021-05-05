William And Kate's First Ever YouTube Video Has People Talking

Prince William and Kate Middleton are offering a glimpse into their private lives through (what else but) social media. In celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29, the couple shared a rare video of their family frolicking about on Twitter and Instagram. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," they wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family." Although the clip marked the occasion of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials, it focused on the whole family, showing William and Kate climbing sand dunes at a beach alongside their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The short montage ended with the group roasting marshmallows over a fire.

Less than a week later, William and Kate changed up their Instagram handle. For years, their Instagram account was under the name @KensingtonRoyal, but on May 5, they changed it to @Dukeandduchessofcambridge. On the very same day, the couple continued to share video clips by launching a new YouTube channel. Under the same name as their Instagram (okay, brand consistency!), clearly, the royals are embracing social media in general, and it's almost hard to keep up!

Keep reading to see what the royal couple shared for their first YouTube video.