Carl Lentz's Wife Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Sex Scandal

Former megachurch Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, also known as Justin Bieber's former hipster glasses-rocking spiritual guide, had a fast fall from grace after his November 2020 firing. Revealing later in an Instagram post that an extramarital affair was to blame, Lentz (who shares three children with wife Laura, per The U.S. Sun) also suffered the public humiliation of being unfollowed on the platform by Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin, the Daily Mail reported. This is extra salt rubbed into the wound, as Lentz had officiated their 2019 wedding.

Perhaps, though, the signs were already there. By 2019, sources were reporting that Bieber had severed ties with Hillsong, finding a new minister in Judah Smith, the leader of Churchome. A 2018 New York Post profile of Lentz, moreover, questioned if this pastor to the stars was capitalizing on Bieber's and other constituents' fame. In an exclusive interview with The Post, Lentz described his weekly sermons at the esteemed Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan as a "good party," adding that "if you're at a certain level of celebrity... the word will get out. And that has happened with our church... with people who are at the apex of their careers."

In a November 2020 report, Page Six described Lentz as "embarrassed and unreachable," with a source telling the paper the pastor was "not returning anyone's phone calls." But in May 2021, one previously silent voice is now being heard: that of Lentz's wife, Laura. Read on for details about her first Instagram post since the scandal broke.