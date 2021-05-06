Prince William Reveals The Adorable Thing Princess Charlotte Says When Meeting New People
While kids often pretend to be older and play up their age, it seems as if Princess Charlotte has added ten years to hers. The pint-sized royal is known for being a little cheeky — back in 2019, she poked her tongue out at sports spectators and even told photographers they weren't invited to her little brother Prince Louis' christening after party, per Harper's Bazaar. But now, at age 6, Charlotte is showing her royal confidence when telling people just how old she is.
During a recent royal engagement, Prince William spoke about his daughter's fun-filled birthday at their country home in Norfolk, where the family spent most of the U.K.'s lockdown, per 9 Honey. "Unfortunately, for her, obviously last year there was no birthday party because of lockdown, but this year (we had) one other family, so that was it," he began. The U.K.'s strict coronavirus lockdown laws have kept many family and friends apart for several months, but with restrictions slowly lifting in the country, families are now able to host one another's household in their garden. "So it wasn't a party as such, but we made it as fun for her as possible," William said.
While it's unclear who attended Charlotte's soirée, Prince William did reveal what the little princess is telling people now that she's hit the big 6.
Princess Charlotte tells people she's 16 years old and can 'do what I want'
When Prince William told reporters on May 4 how quickly his kids are growing up, he was not entirely joking. The Duke of Cambridge explained that Princess Charlotte wants everyone to know how lady-like she is now by telling them she's 16 years old, per the Daily Mail. "If you ask her, she says she's 16... Charlotte says, 'I'm six now, I'll do what I want.' It's like, they grow up really fast," he explained. While it's still a decade away until Charlotte celebrates her sweet 16, the mini royal is looking more grown up than ever.
As is now custom for the family, the royal family's Instagram posted a new picture of Charlotte for her birthday — and like most of their adorable family portraits, it was taken yet again by photography enthusiast Kate Middleton. The picture showed Charlotte smiling and wearing a floral dress by popular British children's brand, Rachel Riley. Riley told Elle that it was "such a treat" to see Charlotte wearing one of their designs for her special day. "It was such a treat to see Princess Charlotte wearing our button front floral dress to mark her sixth birthday! She looks so happy in the picture." The designer also said she expects Charlotte to become "as much of a style icon as her mother."
We certainly agree and cannot wait to see what she will be wearing when she's actually 16. Hopefully she will don some of Kate's favorite high street labels, like Zara and & Other Stories.