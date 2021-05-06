Prince William Reveals The Adorable Thing Princess Charlotte Says When Meeting New People

While kids often pretend to be older and play up their age, it seems as if Princess Charlotte has added ten years to hers. The pint-sized royal is known for being a little cheeky — back in 2019, she poked her tongue out at sports spectators and even told photographers they weren't invited to her little brother Prince Louis' christening after party, per Harper's Bazaar. But now, at age 6, Charlotte is showing her royal confidence when telling people just how old she is.

During a recent royal engagement, Prince William spoke about his daughter's fun-filled birthday at their country home in Norfolk, where the family spent most of the U.K.'s lockdown, per 9 Honey. "Unfortunately, for her, obviously last year there was no birthday party because of lockdown, but this year (we had) one other family, so that was it," he began. The U.K.'s strict coronavirus lockdown laws have kept many family and friends apart for several months, but with restrictions slowly lifting in the country, families are now able to host one another's household in their garden. "So it wasn't a party as such, but we made it as fun for her as possible," William said.

While it's unclear who attended Charlotte's soirée, Prince William did reveal what the little princess is telling people now that she's hit the big 6.