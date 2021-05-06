The Real Reason Floyd Mayweather Kicked His Girlfriend Out Of His Home

As reported by The Sun, Floyd Mayweather asked his girlfriend of several months, Anna Monroe, to move out of his home, but not for the reasons one might think. Instead, it's alleged that Mayweather is simply paring his life down in an effort to make a career comeback that includes a showdown with YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul. "Floyd asked Anna to move out because he wants to focus on his boxing as he prepares for his next fights," one source revealed.

Alas, his decision has met with its fair share of critics. "Some of her friends think it's strange because he lives in a huge mansion in Vegas with 11 bedrooms and two guest houses — so there's more than enough room for him to have his own space, but Floyd wanted her to go so he could focus," the source dished.

Still, according to the source, Monroe dutifully obliged and schlepped back to her old apartment. "Anna has moved back into her old apartment. It's been a stressful time for her but she is being understanding and she knows he is the one who calls the shots in their relationship. They are still together and she is supportive of him," the source divulged.

Whether or not Mayweather's decision to oust his girlfriend proves to be the right one remains to be seen. Mayweather is expected to take on Paul on June 6. Get your popcorn ready!