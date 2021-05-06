The Strange Thing Jodie Turner-Smith Just Revealed About Her Relationship With Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson haven't been shy about their relationship. The British model and actor — who's most famous for her roles in "The Last Ship" and "True Blood" — and the "Little Fires Everywhere" and "Dawson's Creek" star married in December 2019, around a year after they started dating (per People).

Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019 when she shared an adorable photo of the two looking into each other's eyes as the sun set. "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit," she wrote in the caption. Fast-forward to April 2020 and the couple welcomed a baby girl together (per People).

A year later, Turner-Smith gushed to People about the special bond she shares with Jackson. "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving. We're so similar in so many ways," she explained, noting they're "like mirrors" of one another. "And I just really love that human being," she added. The star also joked about how they often congratulate each other on finding such great partners, opting to give each other high-fives. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"

But while it sounds like they're the perfect match, it turns out things were never actually meant to go the distance between these two. Read on for Turner-Smith's surprising revelation.