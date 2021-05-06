Inside The House Bill Gates Rented With His Ex-Girlfriend

In case you haven't heard, Bill and Melinda Gates filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. The couple released a statement about the split on May 3, saying "they put a great deal of thought and a lot of work into their relationship but determined they can no longer find a way to grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," according to the New York Post.

Once the shock wore off from the bombshell announcement, a 1997 Time interview resurfaced that raised quite a few eyebrows. It detailed Bill's seemingly odd "arrangement" that he had with ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad when he was married to Melinda. Bill and Winblad spent a "long weekend" together every spring at her beach house in Outer Banks, North Carolina. Gates did not seem to think it was strange, saying, "We can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology."

As for Winblad, she seemed to enjoy her time with the tech phenom (and former flame). "We share our thoughts about the world and ourselves, and we marvel about how, as two young overachievers, we began a great adventure on the fringes of a little-known industry and it landed us at the center of an amazing universe," she said in the interview.

Their connection was so strong that Bill even asked Winblad for her "approval" before he married Melinda. Winblad was all for it and said, "I said she'd be a good match for him because she had intellectual stamina."

