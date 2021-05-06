The Hilarious Reason Chanel West Coast Is Defending Ridiculousness

MTV's "Ridiculousness" brought Chanel West Coast into the spotlight and even turned her into a household name. Now, she's defending the comedy show for a hilarious reason: People are calling out MTV for playing so many reruns of it.

While folks have been talking about it for a while, viewers banded together on Twitter in late April to air their grievances against MTV for not switching up its broadcast schedule. "Turned on MTV and as usual, Ridiculousness is on," one fan tweeted with a laughing and palm-in-the-face emoji. Another wrote, "I found mtv and ridiculousness has been playing ever since." Meanwhile, an originally doubtful fan posted a screenshot of MTV's schedule in disbelief that it consisted mostly of "Ridiculousness" reruns.

In a May 5 interview on Down by the River, Chanel responded to fans confused about the constant reruns and said the show has simply been lucky. "I think we just got really blessed with this pocket of being during the pandemic. MTV was like, 'We can't start up a bunch of new shows right now, but we have this going,'" she explained. Plus, she said "Ridiculousness" is "much easier to shoot through a pandemic" due to its small cast and set that allows social distancing. "I think that we just got really blessed and in these times to get way more episodes because it's an easy show to shoot," she concluded.

Despite feeling "blessed" to have such a successful show, Chanel admitted that it wasn't always ideal for her personal goals. Here's why.