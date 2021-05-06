How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Celebrated Archie's Second Birthday
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the second birthday of their son, Archie, on May 6. To mark the special day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of their son on their website for Archewell. The muted photo featured Archie standing on some grass while holding a bunch of balloons, perhaps in the yard at his home in California. While his face isn't visible in the pic, the toddler was wearing a pair of jeans, Nike sneakers, and a long-sleeved top.
To mark Archie's birthday, Meghan and Harry asked fans to make a donation to Global Citizen, in an effort to "bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places." They did not publicly wish their son a happy birthday, but sources have shared some details on how the couple went all out for their baby boy's special day. This is, of course, the last birthday that Archie will celebrate as an only child! Read on to find out how Meghan and Harry celebrated Archie turning two!
Archie reportedly received quite a few toys, especially things to play with outside
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly spent Archie's birthday at home as a family. The couple has been notoriously private, living their lives out of the spotlight as much as possible since stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. Nevertheless, a source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went the "extra mile" to ensure that Archie's day was super special. "They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit," the source explained.
The source went on to explain the reason that the couple requested donations to Global Citizen in honor of Archie's birthday. "They want Archie to grow up understanding the importance of giving back. Harry and Meghan feel so blessed to have such an articulate and caring child. Archie is learning to count already and keeps saying, 'Two!'" the source shared.
Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child — a baby girl — in the summer of 2021.