How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Celebrated Archie's Second Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the second birthday of their son, Archie, on May 6. To mark the special day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of their son on their website for Archewell. The muted photo featured Archie standing on some grass while holding a bunch of balloons, perhaps in the yard at his home in California. While his face isn't visible in the pic, the toddler was wearing a pair of jeans, Nike sneakers, and a long-sleeved top.

To mark Archie's birthday, Meghan and Harry asked fans to make a donation to Global Citizen, in an effort to "bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places." They did not publicly wish their son a happy birthday, but sources have shared some details on how the couple went all out for their baby boy's special day. This is, of course, the last birthday that Archie will celebrate as an only child! Read on to find out how Meghan and Harry celebrated Archie turning two!