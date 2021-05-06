Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make A Special Request For Archie's Birthday

Archie is 2! On May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Archie's birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared what they will be doing in honor of their toddler's special day, but it seems they may have small party for him at their home in Montecito, California; since Harry's return from the UK following Prince Philip's funeral, the Sussexes have been lying low — relatively speaking — as they await the arrival of their newborn, who is scheduled to make her appearance sometime this summer, according to Cosmopolitan.

As this will be Archie's last birthday as an only child, it seems obvious that Meghan and Harry will want to make it extra special. A source previously told People magazine that Harry and Meghan are both "extremely attentive parents." The source added that "Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted," and that "they spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space [at their new home] is a dream for them."

In honor of Archie's birthday, Harry and Meghan made a special request to their fans by way of their Archewell website. Read on to find out what Harry and Meghan have asked fans to do.