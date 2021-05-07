The Heartfelt Truth Behind Heather Dubrow's Daughter's Coming Out Story - Exclusive

For Heather Dubrow, her podcast isn't just a media venture, but a community that she's created. "I feel like we know each other. We share stuff, and I love when I can share something about my life," she told Nicki Swift. "For example, my daughter, Max, came out as bisexual last year. And I had known before she came out, but it's her story to tell. I'm not going to tell that story for her. But when she made it public, it's something that I could then talk about."

Sharing that truth with her community was important to Heather. "And I really, really loved being able to share how she shared with me, how we talk about things, how our relationship has evolved," she explained. "And I really feel like I have been able to help other parents, and I've learned so much from them as well. That community has just been amazing."

According to Heather, she learned of her daughter's announcement the same way that everybody else did: on Instagram. Heather then reposted Max's post on her Instagram, but also offered her daughter a warning. "And I go, 'Well, think about it. Because if I repost it...' I mean, I'm not Madonna, but it might get picked up by the media, that kind of thing. And so, she said, 'No, I'm totally fine with that.' I go, 'OK, great.'"